In a world where burnout and overwork have become all too common, young people around the globe are seeking new ways to break free from the relentless pressures of the modern workplace.

According to an article from MoneyWise, a growing trend in China is offering an unexpected solution: “youth retirement villages.” These countryside retreats provide a much-needed escape for young adults looking to relax, recharge, and even improve their mental health.

A growing trend: China’s youth retirement villages

China’s economic slowdown and fiercely competitive job market have created a perfect storm for young people. Fresh graduates entering the workforce are faced with a reality of long hours, stressful commutes, and high expectations.

Despite their hard work, many find it difficult to achieve their personal and professional goals. Faced with these pressures, some have begun turning to these rural retreats, seeking relief from the daily grind.

These “youth retirement villages” are far from traditional senior retreats. They are peaceful havens designed for young adults looking for a break.

Whether they visit for a weekend, a few weeks, or even longer, these villages provide a serene environment for relaxation and mental rejuvenation. Activities like painting, hiking, and horseback riding are organized, giving visitors a chance to recharge at their own pace.

A utopian escape: Su Cong’s experience at Guanye Village

Take Su Cong, a 29-year-old worker from Beijing, who now calls Guanye Youth Retirement Village home. For just $420 a month — less than his rent in Beijing — Su enjoys the freedom of working remotely while immersing himself in the village’s peaceful environment.

The village offers a balance of work and leisure, where he participates in activities like painting and hiking, enjoying a slower, more fulfilling pace of life.

Such villages are popping up across China, catering to young people who are seeking not just a temporary getaway but a longer-term alternative to the typical fast-paced lifestyle.

Whether working remotely or volunteering for room and board, these young adults find solace in the simplicity of life outside the urban hustle.

The global trend of “lying flat” and quiet quitting

This trend in China shares similarities with movements in other countries, where young people are re-evaluating their relationship with work. In China, the term “lying flat” (or “tangping”) refers to choosing a simpler, slower life, opting out of the rat race.

While it is not identical to the U.S. concept of “quiet quitting,” both reflect a growing sense of disillusionment with traditional workplace culture.

Quiet quitting, which refers to doing the bare minimum at work without emotionally engaging, has become a defining feature of the modern workforce.

Young people, particularly those who feel overworked and underappreciated, are stepping back from the hustle to protect their mental health and work-life balance.

Gallup’s 2024 State of the Global Workforce report found that employee engagement remains low worldwide, with 62% of workers disengaged and global well-being on the decline.

The toll of burnout on young workers

Burnout is a significant issue for younger generations. According to the Society for Human Resource Management’s 2024 report, 44% of U.S. employees feel burned out, and nearly half of workers report being emotionally drained by their jobs.

The pressures faced by Gen Z and millennials are especially intense due to the financial burdens of student debt, rising housing costs, and the ever-increasing cost of living.

These challenges contribute to a growing sense of hopelessness about the future.

Pew Research Center data found that only 42% of adults under 50 believe the “American Dream” is still achievable. For some, the solution is to “check out” completely, opting for a life that prioritizes well-being over constant career hustle.

The popularity of youth retirement villages in China highlights how many are seeking alternatives to the stress and frustration of traditional career paths.

Search for purpose-driven work

Despite these challenges, young people are still eager to find meaning in their careers. According to Deloitte’s 2024 report, Gen Z and millennials are pushing for purpose-driven work that aligns with their values.

They are redefining success, moving away from the traditional workaholic culture in favour of roles that offer fulfilment and a sense of purpose.

This shift also highlights how Gen Z and millennials are demanding more from employers. As Deloitte points out, these generations have been instrumental in reshaping workplace expectations, advocating for flexibility, work-life balance, and a more supportive, engaging work environment.

Could youth retirement villages be the future?

As young workers around the world continue to grapple with burnout and workplace dissatisfaction, it may be time for other countries, including the U.S., to take a page from China’s book and embrace the concept of youth retirement villages.

These tranquil havens could provide a much-needed respite for workers, allowing them to recharge and rethink their relationship with work.

After all, with more and more young people prioritizing their mental health and well-being over career success, it may be time to consider a shift toward a healthier, more balanced lifestyle.

In the end, whether through creating new work cultures or retreating to rural villages, the message is clear — young people are ready for a change, and they are not afraid to seek it.