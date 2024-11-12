;
Business

Job satisfaction not enough to keep employees from leaving, new ManpowerGroup report reveals

ByGemma Iso

November 12, 2024

SINGAPORE: Despite high levels of job satisfaction, a significant number of Singaporean workers are still considering leaving their roles, according to new data from ManpowerGroup.

The report featured in the Singapore Business Review highlights the evolving dynamics of the local labour market and finds that 60% of employees in Singapore are satisfied with their jobs.

Yet, nearly half—41%—are contemplating a job change within the next six months.

Discontent and desire for change

The findings suggest that while satisfaction plays a role in retention, it’s not the sole factor keeping employees engaged.

Key issues such as daily stress and limited career growth opportunities drive the desire for change.

Nearly half of the respondents (48%) cited daily stress as a major concern, while 21% pointed to a lack of career advancement options contributing to their discontent.

The shortage of advancement opportunities was particularly pronounced among white-collar workers, with 32% reporting that their organizations offered limited prospects for career progression.

See also  'WFH with lower salary is better than WFO with higher salary' — Singaporeans prefer work-from-home or hybrid work for their mental wellbeing

While 67% of workers believe their companies offer opportunities for skill development, the report highlights a disconnect when it comes to actual training and mentorship.

Just 44% of employees received formal training in the last six months, and only 41% were provided with mentorship during the same period.

Meaningful career advancement opportunities

Even for hybrid workers, who often prioritize flexibility and work-life balance, these factors alone aren’t enough to keep them engaged.

The report revealed that 43% of hybrid workers are still considering leaving their current positions, suggesting that a flexible work environment, while important, does not address all of the factors driving employee turnover.

These insights underscore the growing importance of companies focusing not only on satisfaction but also on providing meaningful career development opportunities and support systems to manage workplace stress.

As the job market remains competitive, businesses must innovate beyond traditional benefits to retain talent and stay ahead of the curve.

