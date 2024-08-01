;
Singapore employees want jobs they love, not just big paychecks—survey

ByGemma Iso

August 1, 2024

SINGAPORE: A growing chorus of workers is voicing their discontent with their work lives. A recent survey by Jobstreet and JobsDB by SEEK, which polled over 5,000 professionals across Southeast Asia, has shed light on the escalating unhappiness among Singapore employees.

The findings, unveiled in May 2024, vividly depict Singaporean employees’ challenges. A staggering 19% reported being unhappy at work, placing Singapore at the top of the unhappiness chart in the region.

What lies at the heart of this discontent?

The survey pinpoints two key job culprits: insufficient salary and benefits, cited by 53% of respondents, and a lack of recognition, highlighted by 36%. Yet, the Singaporean workforce is not solely motivated by money.

Singapore employees seek fulfilment

Only 15% would consider a high-paying job that doesn’t align with their career aspirations or skill set, significantly lower than the regional average of 24%.

This suggests that Singaporeans are looking beyond the immediate financial rewards, seeking jobs that offer long-term career development and fulfilment.

The quest for the perfect job that matches one’s skills and aspirations is an uphill battle. A mere 14% feel that their current role is a good fit, with lower-wage earners facing an even steeper climb, as 21% feel completely misaligned with their jobs.

The survey also revealed that finding the right job is more challenging than finding a life partner by 27% of respondents, and 57% believe the job market has become tougher since they first entered it.

Stability over career progress

Despite the desire for change, there’s a notable reluctance to leap. While 79% of Singaporean employees are open to significant career shifts, 72% are willing to stay in a role they’ve outgrown for over a year before actively seeking new opportunities.

This preference for stability over career progression, higher than the regional average of 58%, is likely influenced by the rising cost of living and concerns about job security.

“Singaporean employees often make career decisions based on practical considerations, such as prioritizing stability over more fulfilling or challenging roles. Given the uncertainties of today’s job market, this cautious approach may be justified.

However, it also means that these employees could miss out on opportunities that could lead to greater career growth and satisfaction in the long run,” Chew Siew Mee, Managing Director of Jobstreet, noted.

As Singapore’s workforce navigates the complexities of job satisfaction, the survey serves as a wake-up call for employers. It underscores the need to look beyond traditional incentives and consider their employees’ holistic well-being and career aspirations.

In doing so, they may unlock happier workplaces and more productive and engaged teams.

