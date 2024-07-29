SINGAPORE: A new survey by Jobstreet and Jobsdb by SEEK, involving over 5,000 workers across Southeast Asia, reveals that Singaporean employees are the most dissatisfied in the region. The survey, conducted in May 2024, shows that 19% of Singaporean employees are unhappy at work, the highest rate compared to Malaysia (12%), The Philippines (11%), Hong Kong (9%), Thailand (9%), and Indonesia (4%). The survey also found that over 25% Singaporean employees look at finding the right job more challenging than finding a romantic partner.

The primary cause of dissatisfaction in Singapore is inadequate salary and benefits, cited by 53% of respondents. In addition, 36% mentioned a lack of recognition as a contributing factor. Despite these issues, only 15% of Singaporean employees are willing to accept a high-paying job that does not align with their career goals or skill sets, compared to a regional average of 24%.

The survey also highlighted a mismatch between job roles and employee skills. Only 14% of Singaporean workers feel their current job fits their skills and career goals well. This is more pronounced among lower-wage earners, those earning less than SG$2,500 monthly, with 21% feeling their jobs do not align with their skills or aspirations.

When asked to compare the difficulty of finding the right job to finding a long-term partner, 27% of respondents found job hunting more challenging, while 53% felt both tasks are equally difficult. Meanwhile, 57% of employees believe finding a job matching their skills and preferences is harder now than when they first entered the workforce.

Despite 79% of Singaporean employees being open to making significant career changes, 72% are willing to stay in a job they have outgrown for more than a year before seeking new opportunities. This is higher than the regional average of 58%.

This is likely due to concerns about the rising cost of living and job insecurity in Singapore. Respondents cited financial stability (31%), work-life balance concerns (35%), and uncertainty about future job prospects (35%) as the main reasons for not seeking new roles.

Chew Siew Mee, Managing Director of Singapore at Jobstreet by SEEK, said, “We’ve observed that Singaporean employees’ career decisions are sometimes driven by practicality – such as prioritising stability over looking for more fulfilling or challenging work. Coupled with uncertainties of today’s job market, this caution may be warranted – but at the same time, these employees may miss out on new opportunities that could unlock greater career growth and longer-term satisfaction.” /TISG