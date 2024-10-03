SINGAPORE: Responding to a recent report that found that hybrid work satisfaction among Singaporean employees is at the lowest level worldwide, experts have suggested that mismatches in work-from-home preferences, limitations in office design, and persistent challenges in achieving a healthy work-life balance could drive this sense of discontent.

Unispace’s third annual Global Workspace Report, From Restrictions to Resilience, found that Singapore lags significantly when it comes to hybrid work satisfaction. In contrast to a global average of 87% employee satisfaction with hybrid arrangements, only 78% of Singapore employees said they were happy with the current hybrid work models in place.

As to why this is the case in Singapore, Jianhan Qiu, Principal of Strategy at Unispace Asia, told Singapore Business Review (SBR): “We currently spend up to 3.7 days in the office, while we only prefer to come in 2.6 days.”

Mr Qiu also noted significant generational differences in workplace attendance, with older employees aged 55 and above tending to work more from the office compared to younger colleagues from Gen Z. This generational divide can create undue pressure on younger employees who may prefer more flexible work arrangements.

Another pressing issue is the lack of adequate workspace for collaboration and recharge among younger employees. Mr Qiu emphasized that the challenges faced in Singapore’s hybrid work environment are more process-driven than in other regions, where social connection issues tend to dominate discussions.

Mr Saikat Chatterjee, Senior Director in the Gartner HR Practice, echoed these sentiments, sharing with SBR that the erosion of work-life balance is a leading cause of dissatisfaction among Singaporean workers. He noted that while employees value the autonomy experienced during the pandemic, the transition back to the office has been fraught with negative emotions, distractions, and logistical hurdles—such as the challenges of booking meeting rooms and managing forgotten technology.

Mr Chatterjee further cautioned that the reintroduction of office mandates has not necessarily translated into enhanced performance or engagement. Instead, these policies may disproportionately affect specific groups, including women, millennials, and high-performing employees, all of whom pose the highest risk of leaving their positions if their needs are not addressed.

To mitigate these growing concerns, experts suggest that organizations need to embrace greater flexibility. Mr Qiu referenced a recent survey indicating that 87% of employees would consider spending more time in the office if given the option of flexible start times. Additionally, 92% of Singaporean employees expressed interest in experimenting with a four-day workweek.

Improving workplace design is another avenue for enhancing employee satisfaction. Mr Qiu highlighted the potential benefits of incorporating quiet areas for focused work and maximizing natural light within office spaces.

Mr Chatterjee emphasized the importance of involving employees in the development of hybrid work policies. He told SBR: “Organizations need to engage and involve employees in co-developing their hybrid policy.”

He also advocated for a more customized approach, recognizing that the requirements of various functions and departments differ significantly.

As organizations in Singapore navigate the complexities of hybrid work arrangements, addressing these flexibility gaps may be crucial for boosting employee satisfaction and retention in the evolving workplace landscape.

Featured image by Depositphotos