Business

Businesses embrace return-to-office work, but flexibility remains key for productivity and employee happiness

ByGemma Iso

October 10, 2024
workers on back-to-office mandate

SINGAPORE: In a bold stance that echoes a growing global trend, Andrew Tay, the managing director of Goshen Financial, has become a vocal proponent for the return to office work.

Tay, who has been at the helm of the insurance giant since 2022, believes that the traditional office setting is more conducive to productivity, fosters greater interaction among colleagues, and ultimately leads to reduced stress levels.

Tay’s perspective is not isolated. Since the end of Covid-19 lockdowns, he has been encouraging his employees to return to the office full-time, a sentiment that is increasingly shared by global leaders.

Amazon, for instance, has announced its intention to reverse its three-day in-office policy to a five-day mandate starting in January 2025. This move aligns with similar decisions by other major corporations such as Manchester United Football Club, Citigroup, HSBC, and Barclays.

The rationale behind this push for office returns is multifaceted. Bosses argue that there are significant benefits to company culture, collaboration, and creativity when employees are physically present.

See also  New study reveals that majority of Singapore companies still enforce 100% office-based work policy

A 2024 report by KPMG and cited in a report by The Star found that 83% of global bosses expect a full return to the office within three years, a substantial increase from 64% in 2023.

Singaporean workers prefer flexible work arrangements

In Singapore, the trend is also gaining momentum. Workers are spending an average of 3.7 days in the office in 2024, a half-day increase from the previous year. Moreover, a growing number of employees are warming up to the idea of spending four to five days a week at their desks, with support for this arrangement jumping from 7% in 2022 to 37% in 2024.

However, the transition is not without its challenges. Singaporean employers are lagging behind their international counterparts in meeting employee expectations, particularly among younger workers.

According to Qiu Jianhan, principal for strategy at Unispace, a workplace strategy and design firm, younger employees are more likely to demand spaces to recharge and rest, a need that is not always met in older, rigid office designs.

See also  NTUC reveals 3 key principles to make flexi-work arrangements a win-win for bosses and employees

Despite these challenges, the Singapore government has taken steps to support flexible work arrangements. Tripartite guidelines on flexible work arrangements (FWA) are set to come into effect on December 1, encouraging employers to establish proper processes for handling staff requests.

Flexibility remains key to productivity

The Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) has also launched a step-by-step guide for employers, emphasizing the importance of responding to FWA requests within two months and discouraging dismissive attitudes towards such arrangements.

As the debate continues, experts like Dr. Issac Lim, an organizational sociologist, and Walter Theseira, a labor economist, caution against oversimplifying the relationship between productivity and flexible work. They argue that the focus should be on leveraging technology and FWA to enhance the productivity of local workers, rather than assuming that office hours equate to higher productivity.

While the return to office work is gaining traction, it is clear that the future of work will require a nuanced approach that balances the needs of employers and employees alike.

See also  Productivity: Still negative

As Singapore and the world navigate this new landscape, the emphasis on flexibility and understanding will be key to fostering a productive and harmonious work environment.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Business

United Nations: Rise of billion-dollar online scam networks in SEA raises concerns

October 10, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Business

OpenAI to set up office in Singapore; hiring 5 to 10 local talents in sales, security and solutions engineering before 2025

October 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Analysts: Dyson’s one-day retrenchment notice to employees may have harmed its reputation despite abiding by the law

October 8, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose on Thursday—STI gained 0.5%

October 10, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Lifestyle

Malaysian millennial finds fulfillment as Singapore cleaner in viral TikTok sensation

October 10, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Businesses embrace return-to-office work, but flexibility remains key for productivity and employee happiness

October 10, 2024 Gemma Iso
Startups Technology

Singapore leads Southeast Asia in tech startup funding in 2024

October 10, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.