SINGAPORE: From the tender age of 13, the dream of donning a white coat and healing the sick was etched into the hearts and souls of Faith Choo. Her parents, both esteemed physicians, were the living embodiment of her aspirations.

Yet, her parents, with their deep understanding of the profession’s demands, gently tried to steer Faith away from the path they had taken. They shared the gruelling realities, the sleepless nights, and the relentless pressure that comes with being a doctor.

Despite their warnings, the allure of their vocation was too strong for Faith to resist.

Faith Choo in medical school

Medical school was a whirlwind of textbooks and memorization, a second adolescence in many ways. But as she progressed, the excitement of clinical rotations and the weight of future responsibilities began to sink in.

The long hours, the endless studying, and the tales of post-graduation hardships from her seniors filled her with doubt. Then she began asking — could she endure the physical and mental strain? Was she resilient enough for this calling?

The transition from medical student to junior doctor was jarring. The long shifts, the manpower shortages, and the creeping burnout were a far cry from the idealistic visions of her youth.

After a particularly gruelling 19-day stretch at the hospital, the thought of leaving medicine first crept into her mind. The exhaustion was palpable, and the fear of making critical decisions while fatigued was paralyzing.

In Singapore, where her medical education was generously subsidized by the government, a five-year service bond awaited her post-graduation, in addition to a year of residency.

The prospect of spending her late twenties and thirties chained to a hospital, working up to 90 hours a week, was daunting. It was a sacrifice she wasn’t sure she could make.

The turning point

The decision to break her bond and step away from full-time medicine was not taken lightly. The financial repercussions were significant, with a debt of over $375,000 looming over Faith. However, the cost of her long-term health was not worth the financial gain.

To her relief, her family, friends, and colleagues stood by her, offering unwavering support. Her blog post about her decision resonated with many, and the outpouring of encouragement was overwhelming.

Since resigning in July 2022, Faith has embarked on a journey of self-discovery and recovery. A three-month travel hiatus helped her heal from the burnout, and now she finds joy in the flexibility of being a locum doctor.

The freedom to take leave when she needs it and to choose between clinic and telemedicine work suits her current lifestyle perfectly.

Faith is currently pursuing a graduate diploma in mental health, a field that fascinates her. The idea of exploring lifestyle medicine, mental health, and preventive care excites her, and she’s open to new ventures that align with her interests.

The global challenge of healthcare worker burnout is complex, and she doesn’t envy the task of policymakers trying to address it. But she knows this — the younger generation of doctors craves a work-life balance and is unafraid to advocate for it.

We understand that we cannot sacrifice our well-being to care for others. We’ve learned that to truly heal, we must take care of ourselves first.