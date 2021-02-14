Entertainment Celebrity Courteney Cox has a cute nickname for Jennifer Aniston

Ex-husband Justin Theroux also wishes Aniston a happy birthday

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston has a close friendship. Picture: Instagram

Celebrating her former Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston’s 52nd birthday, Courteney Cox shared how she has the sweetest nickname for her in a cute message. Cox shared the adorable moniker in an Instagram post, showing close friends together with Cox’s daughter, Coco, who is also Aniston’s goddaughter. Cox spoke about the longevity of their friendship, wishing a happy birthday to ‘Jenny Louise’ and adding that they have known each other for so long Coxes does not even know why she calls Aniston that. She ended the message by saying she loves Aniston.

Cox’s post attracted a positive reaction from fans, with many hailing the duo’s friendship, according to a report by Hello Magazine on Feb12.

The Office star Mindy Kaling called them a “killer duo” while another labelled them as “friendship goals”, enthusing: “My two favourite women in the entire world <3. I love you both so much!!”

One passionate fan wrote: “YOUR FRIENDSHIP IS MY FAVOURITE THING IN THE WHOLE WORLD!”

Cox is not the only celebrity friend of Aniston to leave a message. Aniston also received one from her ex-husband, actor Justin Theroux. Despite their divorce in 2017, the two are still good friends.

Jennifer Aniston with Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox. Picture: Instagram

In the sweet message, Theroux shared a black-and-white picture of the actress on his Instagram Stories, and simply captioned it: “Happy Birthday @jenniferaniston.” But at the bottom, he added a heart emoji along with “You B!” as a shortened version of ‘I love you B!’

Opening up about their divorce on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Aniston opined that all of her marriages had been “very successful, in my [personal] opinion,” explaining: “And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn’t exist within that arrangement anymore.”

Born on Feb 11, 1969, Jennifer Joanna Aniston is an American actress, producer, and businesswoman. The daughter of actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow, she began working as an actress at an early age with an uncredited role in the 1987 film Mac and Me; her first major film role came in the 1993 horror-comedy Leprechaun. Since her career grew in the 1990s, Aniston has become one of the world’s highest-paid actresses. /TISG

 

 

 

 

 

 

