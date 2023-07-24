“What do you do for your birthday alone in Singapore?” — Netizen looks to Singaporeans to feel less lonely on his 25th birthday

SINGAPORE: A netizen recently turned to Singaporeans for ideas on celebrating one’s birthday alone.

An online user took to a news forum Sunday (July 23) to ask Singaporeans for birthday advice, asking, “What do you do for your birthday alone in Singapore?”

The netizen gave other online users a bit of context, saying, “It’s my birthday today and since I only turn 25 once, I wanted to know if there’s any place I should go or eat at for lunch! Please share all your free hacks for food or experiences. Even if it costs money, I’m fine too! I wanted to do something special for myself since my family doesn’t celebrate me and all I did was to nap on my birthday every other year.”

Netizens came through for the online user, many sharing fun birthday ideas.

“I wish you a blessed birthday!” said one. “Go to your favourite restaurant and (have) a meal. Some youths like Genki Sushi, others like Ashtons, some like Chicken Up Korean restaurant. If not, you may grab a burger from Mcdonalds’. Take care and be blessed!”

“Hey!! A very happy birthday to you,” another wrote. It’s my father’s birthday too haha! Well, perhaps you could go for a nice restaurant treat and then get a cake or muffin and find some rooftop garden (maybe the one at Esplanade) that overlooks the city skyline and enjoy your cake while there. And take a nice stroll along the Singapore River, enjoy the hordes of people there. It’s almost as if the sheer number of people there are for you, for your birthday. Something that your family don’t appreciate and recognise, which I’m so sorry to hear about. Have a great one my friend.”

Many also suggested eating at certain places that give birthday celebrants freebies.

“Go haidilao and feast and they will give you a birthday cake slice and sing birthday song for you,” one suggested.

Another replied to this comment by adding, “It’s like you have friends celebrating you.”

Another netizen shared a birthday ritual, listing:

“No working on the actual day. If it falls on a weekday, I will take annual leave. Since I am on leave, or even when it falls on a weekend, I would go for exercise first. Taking care of one’s health is the most responsible present you can give yourself. Have some quality me-time at a cafe, one of my favourites is The Coastal Settlement (S508529) at Changi. Pampering oneself reasonably on birthday is important. I used to do celebrations at home with family in the evening but lately I choose to schedule it on days other than the actual day, same goes to friends. A simple cake and conversation time is good, but it cannot get in the way of my own healing.”

The netizen then added an appreciation message on the post: “Thank you to all the kind hearts who took the time to wish me and to suggest ideas! You all made my day less lonely today.” The Independent Singapore also wishes that you have many more happy birthdays to come. 🙂

