V’s ‘Blue & Grey’ becomes BTS’ fastest B-side to reach 100 milllion streams combined

Seoul — The third track from BTS’ BE album, Blue & Grey, which was intended for V’s own mixtape, has surpassed 70 million streams on Spotify. It’s the first B-side track from BE to achieve this. It has had more than 30 million views on YouTube, becoming the album’s most streamed audio, surpassing even the title track Life Goes On audio. in all, it has had 100 million streams combined in just 84 days, which is the fastest for a BTS B-side.

Critically acclaimed, V’s self-composed track is the highest-charting BTS B-side on multiple charts, charting higher than most of their previous title tracks, according to a report by Allkpop on Feb 13. V is the only BTS member credited as the main producer of the BE album, which saw a tough competition between members and producers on what songs would make it to the tracklist.

Kim Tae-hyung, also known by his stage name V, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and actor. He is a vocalist of the South Korean boy group BTS.

V was born Kim Tae-hyung on December 30, 1995, in the Seo District of Daegu, South Korea, and grew up in Geochang County. He is the eldest of three children, with a younger brother and a sister. V first aspired to be a professional singer in elementary school and eventually began taking saxophone lessons in early middle school. V initially became a trainee for Big Hit Entertainment after passing an audition in Daegu.

After graduating from Korean Arts High School in 2014, V enrolled in Global Cyber University.

On June 13, 2013, he made his debut as a member of BTS on Mnet’s M Countdown with the track, No More Dream, from their debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool. He was first credited for music composition in The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1 when he co-wrote and co-produced the song Hold Me Tight. /TISG

