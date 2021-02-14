Surprise your loved ones with personalised video messages from celebrities with social video platform Sendjoy

Founded by the British Film and Television Award-winning producer Low Ser En, Sendjoy is a social video platform where users can book and purchase personalised video messages from a roster of around 200 popular celebrities and creators, including musicians, actors, comedians, influencers and artists.

Sendjoy’s mission is simple, and it’s all in their name—they vow to send joy to people through personalised songs and messages.

“As COVID-19 rages on and travel restrictions persist, Sendjoy will be there for people who can’t make it back home to be with friends and families,” Ser En said to tech publication Tech in Asia The Singapore-based company said that its December 2020 bookings soared as customers booked video greetings for their loved ones for the Christmas and New Year holidays. Sendjoy reported that J-pop singer and dancer Hikari was the highest booked celebrity for December. How it works Want to send joy to a friend or loved one? Head over to Sendjoy’s website to get started, and then choose what kind of present you want to send. Choices range from video greetings to personalised songs and artworks, and even videos by pet content creators (we’re not kidding!).

Choose a category, and then select the “sendjoyer” of your choice—again peruse a list of actors, comedians, models, athletes, musicians and others.

Customers can select the occasion and who the present will be for. Prices depend on the personality being booked for the greeting or video, starting at S$10 minimum.

Below is an example of a sendjoyer’s booking page. Actor Peter Yu of “A Land Imagined” has one of the highest rates on the site, at S$125 per video.

You can also book animal personalities like Chonky “The Fat, Lazy Cat”, who charges S$45 a video (for being plump and adorable!):

Sendjoy promises a turnaround time of one week, from booking to delivery, for the personalised greetings. Once the video is completed, they send you a direct download link to your email, WhatsApp or Telegram, and you can send it to the recipient from there.

It doesn’t just work for birthdays or other special occasions. You can ask the sendjoyers to deliver words of encouragement, relationship advice and even little pep talks to friends and family who need the morale boost in these trying times. And if you really want to get someone, why not send them a friendly roast by their favourite celeb?