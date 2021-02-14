Entertainment Celebrity Surprise your loved ones with personalised video messages from celebrities with social...

Surprise your loved ones with personalised video messages from celebrities with social video platform Sendjoy

Choose from a roster of 200 celebrities. Messages created and delivered in a week

Book pesonalised messages from celebrities and content creators with Sendjoy. Image credits: Sendjoy

Miren Gonzalez

EntertainmentCelebrityLifestyleBusiness & EconomyTechnology
Singapore — Missing family and friends around the world? Wish you could be there for a special someone’s birthday? Stumped for gift ideas for the ones you love? Presenting Sendjoy, a video platform where you can hire celebrities and popular content creators to create personalised video messages for you and your loved ones.

