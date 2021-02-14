Entertainment Celebrity The cast for Korean remake of Money Heist revealed

Kim Hong Sun to direct Korean remake of Netflix hit drama

Jang Yoon Ju plays Nairobi in Money Heist. Picture: Instagram

Seoul — Popular Spanish drama Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) is having a Korean remake and the cast has been announced. Chosun Ilbo reported on Feb 10 that model and actor Jang Yoon Joo is cast for the role of Nairobi. Nairobi is a former counterfeiter who is responsible for screening currency in an eight-member heist group. Jang Yoon Joo debuted as Miss Bong in the 2015 movie Veteran showing her acting skills, recalled Allkpop on Feb13.

Money Heist or La Casa de Papel is a Spanish drama that tells the story of eight criminals gathering under the command of a genius professor to rob the central bank. Money Heist was one of the most-watched dramas on Netflix. It ranked second on the Netflix global charts at one point. The drama has completed four seasons and the fifth season is under production now.

Yoo Ji Tae plays the professor in Money Heist. Picture: Instagram

In the Korean remake, actor Yoo Ji Tae has been cast as the professor. Actor Park Hye Soo will play Berlin. Actress Jeon Jong Seo, who recently appeared in the film The Call, has been cast as Tokyo, the narrator of the drama. Actress Kim Yoon Jin will play Raquel Murillo’s role, the detective pursuing the professor and the eight robbers.

The Korean version of Money Heist will be directed by Kim Hong Sun, who directed the dramas Voice and Black.

Born on Nov 7, 1980, Jang Yoon Ju is a South Korean model, television personality, singer-songwriter and actress. Yoon-ju began modelling in 1997 when she was 17 years old, and became one of the most successful Korean fashion models, with a career spanning almost two decades. She also hosts Korea’s Next Top Model, and won Best Radio at the 2013 KBS Entertainment Awards for KBS Cool FM’s Rooftop Radio. As a singer-songwriter, Jang has released two albums, Dream (2008) and I’m Fine (2012). She made her acting debut in 2015, playing a detective in Ryoo Seung-wan’s crime thriller Veteran. /TISG

