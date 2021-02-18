International Asia Cop booked for sexual harassment

Cop booked for sexual harassment

Police havaldar booked for sexual harassment.

68-year-old-alleges-police-harassment,-seeks-bombay-hc-intervention-in-‘false’-drug-case

Author

Hindustan Times

Date

Category

InternationalAsia
- Advertisement -

PUNE — A police havaldar was booked on Monday for sexual harassment of a woman in the month of December 2020.

While the havaldar is a 44-year-old married man, the complainant is a 29-year-old female who met him when she was visiting her family members who were locked up at the police station in January 2020.

The mother and the brother of the woman were in the lock-up at Bundgarden police station in January 2020, when they told the man about their hunt for a groom for their daughter, according to police.

“They got in touch over the phone and were heading to a lodge on December 24, 2020, but did not end up going there. However, on the way she alleges that he asked her to have intercourse with him and she refused,” said police inspector (crime) Abhay Mahajan of Bundgarden police station.

- Advertisement -

The havaldar was posted out of the police station much before the case was registered. However, a report about the case being registered has been sent to the Pune police commissioner’s office.

“Those two have been booked in similar cases in three police stations,” said another officer of the police station.

A case under Section 354 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Bundgarden police station.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Despite Covid, auntie keeps up 40-year tradition of preparing porridge for SGBudget team

Singapore—In a truly unusual time, things that are more or less “normal” can lend both comfort and stability. Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, who will be announcing this year’s budget on Tuesday afternoon (Feb 16), took the time to shoutout to the...
View Post
Featured News

Bank reimburses Singaporean student who lost S$14,000 in scam

Singapore—A 24-year-old Singaporean student living in the UK was conned of S$14,000 in a bank scam, but fortunately the bank agreed to give her a complete reimbursement. The student, whose real name is not given in the straitstimes.com (ST) report, was by...
View Post
Featured News

Jamus Lim indirectly calls out Lam Pin Min for giving out bursaries in his ward

Jamus Lim, the Workers' Party Member of Parliament (MP) for Sengkang GRC, took to social media calling out the current system whereby grassroots advisors - and not the MPs - give out grants or bursaries. The grassroots advisers belong to the People's...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent