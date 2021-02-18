former-training-centre-ceo-in-sarawak-fined-for-power-abuse

- Advertisement -

KUCHING — Pusat Pembangunan Kemahiran Sarawak (PPKS) retired Chief Executive Officer Datuk Baharudin Abdullah has been fined RM48,000 in default five months jail for abusing his power twice involving the supply of powerbanks and pendrives worth RM90,000.

Baharudin pleaded guilty to the two charges before Sessions Court Judge Nixon Kennedy Kumbong who convicted him under Section 25 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

The accused paid the fine.

According to the brief facts of the case, in 2014 he as PPKS CEO had abused his power by appointing Syarikat Kasturi Indah, in which he had an interest, to supply the two items to PPKS, which is a skills training centre, and did it without going through the proper procedures.

- Advertisement -

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Nisla Binti Abdul Latiff prosecuted the case. – Borneo Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg