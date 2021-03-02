Entertainment Celebrity Christy Chung's 12-year-old daughter impresses netizens with amazing dance moves

'The little cat girl danced so elegantly,' says mum

Jaden Zhang, the daughter of Christy Chung has some impressive dance moves. Picture: Weibo

Hong Kong — Some would remember the time when Jaden Zhang was cruelly dubbed the “least attractive” of ’90s bombshell Christy Chung’s three daughters. But it seems like the haters are proven wrong now that the 12-year-old is making waves for her talent and good looks. Jaden is no stranger to dance competitions and she is now showing off her skills on a much bigger stage as a participant on Chinese variety show, Let’s Dance! One of her latest performances has impressed audiences.

In the latest episode, Jaden delivered a powerful and mesmerising dance performance to Everybody Wants To Be A Cat dressed in a shiny, fluffy dress with golden heels and hair ties that resembled cat ears, reports 8days.sg Jaden’s smooth moves, confidence and style earned her some well-deserved high praise from the judges.

“My jaw quickly dropped. That was the most beautiful line I’ve ever seen on a 12-year-old girl.” (P/S: The term “line” refers to the outline of a dancer’s body while posing or performing.)

Netizens gushed about the tween’s gracefulness and good looks.

Christy Chung is known for her good looks. Picture: Instagram

Comments include: “Her proportions are really amazing”, “My God, I’m so envious of her”, “Wow, I didn’t expect her to turn into a beautiful young lady. Her dancing is great, those long legs!”, and “Her dancing is too charming! I look forward to her future endeavours”.

Proud mama Chung herself also gushed about her daughter on Weibo, writing, “This little cat girl danced so elegantly”, to which Jaden modestly replied, “This was an unforgettable performance! I will continue to work hard!”

Jaden reportedly started learning Latin dance at the age of seven so she has about five years of experience under her belt. Jaden has also modelled before, walking the runway for a children’s fashion boutique with her younger sister Cayla in December 2019, showing that she is not afraid of the spotlight.

Jaden and Cayla are Christy’s daughters from her second marriage to music producer Jon Yen. Chung, who is currently married to Chinese actor Shawn Zhang, also has 23-year-old Yasmine from her first marriage to British businessman Glen Ross. /TISG

