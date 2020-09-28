Caught on cam: Truck turns at speed through yellow box, car has bumper dislodged

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A red delivery truck has been caught on camera speeding through a yellow box as the red light turns green, dislodging the bumper of a red car coming from the opposite direction.

On Saturday (Sept 25), Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded the dashcam footage of the accident on Sept 21 along Yio Chu Kang Road towards the Central Expressway (CTE).

“Red truck made the turn through the yellow box, and the red car moved forward to only get his front bumper ripped off,” read the caption. “Yellow box with multiple lanes needs lots of alertness,” the post added.

The footage begins with the car having stopped for a red light at the junction. The vehicle has two trucks in the two lanes on its right. As the light turns green, the red truck can be seen making a fast turn, prompting the two trucks to give way.

The car driver’s view may have been blocked by the two trucks on the right. As the red truck speeds through the yellow box, it is hit by the red car, with its front bumper becoming detached.

The video was posted as proof for parties to claim insurance, said ROADS.sg.

Many people online blamed the accident on the car driver. They felt that the person should have ensured there was a clear and safe path at blind spots.

Others felt that the driver of the red truck was speeding through the yellow box to beat the red light.

Meanwhile, members of the online community urged all motorists to be extra careful when moving into the yellow box of a junction as there are blind spots.

