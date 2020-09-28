Amidst Covid-19, work from home can be a ‘double-edged sword’

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The topic of working from home (WFH) or going to the office has gained traction online as more people will be allowed to return to their workplaces from Monday (Sept 28) due to the further easing measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Some people miss going back to the office. “If you love your (work) environment, why would you want to work from home?,” asked Facebook user Paul Anthony Virtuosoh.

Then there are those who prefer working from home due to the absence of office politics. Despite the longer hours and risk of being unproductive, Facebook user Chia Choong Kiat noted that “as long as work is done, there is so much more flexibility and freedom” with working from home.

A common concern, however, was the probability of companies outsourcing the role to cheaper staff in other countries.

Facebook use Sharon Ng noted that, at the end of the day, “it boils down to an employee trust and happiness issue, which many companies do not place any emphasis on”.

Some suggested that a balance between the two would be better. If feasible, employees could work from home on some days and be present at the office for meetings, conferences, and the like.

Facebook user Marcus Shawn’s comment of “everything is a double-edged sword” sums up a situation which has become the norm of late.

/TISG

