Andy Lau’s Douyin account downgraded for violating the platform’s terms

Hong Kong — Hong Kong Heavenly King Andy Lau faced his first setback less than a month after signing up for China’s video-sharing social networking service, Douyin. The platform downgraded his account for violating its terms.

Malay Mail reported on Feb 8 quoting Hong Kong’s hk01 that Douyin limited views of the 59-year-old star’s videos because of a watermark and advertising links in his videos. Viewership of Lau’s videos dropped by more than 10 million.

hk01 reported that Lau’s fifth video was promoting his soon-to-be aired movie Endgame and the movie’s theme song. These violated Douyin’s rules as there was a watermark as well as advertising links.

The fifth video recorded over five million views while his previous videos have been viewed between 20 million and 30 million times. Last month Lau opened his Douyin account and has since garnered 100 million likes. It is his first foray into a social media network. In his 40-year career in showbiz, Lau has acted in more than 160 films, made nearly 80 music records and invested in about 30 film projects.

Born on Sept 27, 1961, Andy Lau Tak Wah is a Hong Kong actor, singer-songwriter and film producer. He has been one of Hong Kong’s most commercially successful film actors since the mid-1980s. In the 1990s, Lau was branded by the media as one of the Four Heavenly Kings of Cantopop and was named the “Fourth Tiger” among the Five Tiger Generals of TVB during the 1980s.

Lau entered the Guinness World Records for the “Most Awards Won by a Cantopop Male Artist”. By April 2000, he had already won an unprecedented total of 292 awards. Lau also holds numerous film acting awards, having won the Hong Kong Film Award for Best Actor three times and the Golden Horse Award for Best Leading Actor twice.

In 2005, Lau received the “No.1 Box office Actor 1985–2005” award of Hong Kong, having grossed a box office total of HK$1,733,275,816 for shooting 108 films in the past 20 years. In 2007, he received the “Nielsen Box Office Star of Asia” award given by the Nielsen Company (ACNielsen). On June 25, 2018, Lau was invited to be a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. /TISG

