Entertainment Celebrity Andy Lau gains 50 million followers on his maiden entry into social...

Andy Lau gains 50 million followers on his maiden entry into social media

The Hong Kong superstar garnered this number on Chinese social media network Douyin in less than a week

Andy Lau just started using social media. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Hong Kong Heavenly King Andy Lau has garnered over 50 million followers on Douyin less than a week after opening an account. Douyin is a Chinese social media network service similar to TikTok. Malay Mail reported Chinese portal China.org.cn on February 1 as saying that Lau had never opened a social network account on any platform before but has since changed his mind and has opened his first social network account on Douyin.

The portal reported that on Wednesday, Lau’s new move became a cultural phenomenon, creating a nationwide carnival buzz.

Andy Lau garnered 50 million followers on Douyin. Picture: Instagram

It added that in just 24 hours, Lau was followed by more than 24 million followers, from fans to his peers. Lau is set to become one of the most followed individuals on Douyin. Malay Mail reported that Lau had posted five videos since last Wednesday and has received a total of 87 million likes.

- Advertisement -

The portal also reported that Lau is said to be an old-school entertainer who previously said he didn’t fall for online communications gimmicks.

“Only using text creates no warmth, I don’t know how to communicate with others by that means,” he was previously quoted as saying.

In his 40-year career in showbiz, Lau has acted in more than 160 films, made nearly 80 music records and invested in about 30 film projects.

“Lau joins more than 3,000 entertainers in registering accounts on Douyin, including Zhang Ziyi, JJ Lin, Eason Chan and Lay Zhang, according to an entertainment white paper issued by the app company under the Chinese technology and social media giant ByteDance,” the portal added.

Born on September 27, 1961, Andy Lau Tak-wah is a Hong Kong actor, singer-songwriter and film producer. He has been one of Hong Kong’s most commercially successful film actors since the mid-1980s, performing in more than 160 films while maintaining a successful singing career at the same time. In the 1990s, Lau was branded by the media as one of the Four Heavenly Kings of Cantopop and was named as “Fourth Tiger” among the Five Tiger Generals of TVB during the 1980s.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

Ho Ching: Younger adults more likely to suffer reactions to Covid vaccine

Singapore—Madam Ho Ching, chief executive officer of Temasek Holdings and wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, took to Facebook on Friday (Jan 29) to explain the side effects and reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine, which seems to affect younger adults...
View Post
Featured News

Driver of Mercedes nearly hits man at IKEA Tampines, ends up scratching his own car

Singapore—One Mercedes Benz driver has hopefully learned that impatience doesn’t pay. In his haste to get past a truck parked in the loading bay of the IKEA Tampines, the driver forced his way through an impossibly narrow space. Video footage caught the Mercedes...
View Post
Featured News

Tan Cheng Bock appeals to save Dover Forest

Singapore—Calling it the “soul of the community," Dr Tan Cheng Bock has joined the voices in appealing for the preservation of Dover Forest. The secretary-general of Progress Singapore Party (PSP) wrote, “Dover Forest is a green lung that breathes soul to surrounding neighbourhoods....
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore