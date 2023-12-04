SINGAPORE: A survey from YouGov has looked into the popularity of social media platforms among Singapore consumers, with Millennial shoppers (born 1981 to 1996) being the most frequent buyers. The most popular platform for purchases among Singaporeans has been Facebook, with four out of 10 shoppers (40 per cent) saying they’ve used it to buy something.

Six out of 10 Singaporeans who participated in the YouGov poll said they’ve made online purchases from social media platforms. Surprisingly, the youngest cohort with purchasing power—Gen Zers (born 1997 to 2009)—are only “occasional” social media shoppers, defined as shopping on social media only once a month.

Over a quarter of those surveyed (26 per cent) said they’ve bought items from TikTok and Instagram, and 20 per cent have made an online purchase through YouTube. However, 40 per cent—4 out of every 10—Singaporeans who took part in the YouGov survey have never bought any items via social media.

Read related: Almost $180K lost by 84 scam victims on Carousell and Facebook marketplace

Unsurprisingly, older participants were more likely to buy from Facebook. Among Millennials and Gen Xers (born 1965 to 1980), 44 per cent have done so, and among Boomers (born 1946 to 1964), 40 per cent have also bought something from FB. Understandably, with Gen Zers, many of whom believe the platform to be for older people, only slightly over a fifth (22 per cent) of the participants have purchased on the platform.

But Gen Zers lead the pack far and away when it comes to Instagram (41 per cent) and TikTok (46 per cent) purchases. In comparison, only 12 and 14 per cent of Boomers, respectively, have made purchases on IG and TikTok.

As for what exactly Singaporean consumers are buying over social media, the biggest purchases centre around fashion and jewellery (43 per cent), personal care and cosmetics (38 per cent), and groceries and packaged food (35 per cent).

Other popular items purchased on the various social media platforms include electronics and technology products (28 per cent), health and wellness items (26 per cent), home decor (24 per cent) and sporting goods (22 per cent).

But what makes Singaporean consumers buy stuff on these platforms? Most cited low price points as compared to other purchasing options as well as discounts and promotions (52 per cent) as their reason, while convenience (41 per cent), the ability to see products in detail (38 per cent) and reliable customer service (35 per cent) ranked high as well.

Read also: Singaporean retiree loses S$1M+ scammed by “Facebook friend” /TISG