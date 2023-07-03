Almost $180K lost by 84 scam victims on Carousell and Facebook marketplace

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force has issued a warning about a resurgence in a phishing scam variant that targets users of online marketplace platforms such as Carousell and Facebook. Since June 2023, at least 84 individuals have fallen victim to this scam, resulting in reported losses totaling at least $177,000.

In this particular phishing scam variant, scammers pose as interested buyers and approach victims through in-app messages on Carousell or Facebook. They express interest in purchasing items listed by the victims and proceed with the sale.

However, the scammers then send the victims malicious URLs or QR codes via email, in-app messaging, or WhatsApp. They claim these links are meant for payment or to facilitate delivery services for the purchased item.

Once victims click on the provided links or scan the QR codes, they are redirected to spoofed websites designed to capture their internet banking login credentials, credit card details, and/or One-Time Passwords (OTP). The victims usually discover the scam when they notice unauthorized transactions made from their bank accounts or credit cards.

The police are advising members of the public to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from falling victim to such scams, such as installing the ScamShield App and activating security features like two-factor authentication (2FA) or multifactor authentication for banking transactions.

Members of the public are reminded to never disclose personal or internet banking details, including OTPs, to anyone. Urging the public to remain vigilant and check for scam signs, the police has advised that individuals should avoid clicking on suspicious URL links and always verify the authenticity of such links.

The public can rely on official sources, such as scamalert.sg or the Anti-Scam Helpline at 1800-722-6688 to verify links or contact the e-commerce platform directly to verify the information.

The public is also encouraged to report any scams or fraudulent transactions to their respective banks immediately and report suspicious users or fraudulent transactions to the e-commerce platforms they spot the activity on.

Any information regarding such crimes should be reported to the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submitted online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information will be treated confidentially. In case of urgent assistance, individuals should dial ‘999’ to reach the police. /TISG

