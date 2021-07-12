2 buses collide at Bukit Batok interchange, one flips over, leaving 14 injured

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A Tower Transit bus flipped over a two-metre high slope after colliding with another bus at the Bukit Batok Bus Interchange on Sunday afternoon (Jul 11).

Facebook page ROADS.sg shared the news on Sunday night, noting one bus was pulling into the interchange whereas the other bus was pulling out.

The buses, both operated by Tower Transit, were plying the feeder service route 945.

- Advertisement -

Upon impact, one of the buses was pushed over a kerb and flipped over on its side.

It was reported that three drivers and 15 commuters were involved in the accident.

A total of 14 passengers were injured, of which five suffered more serious injuries, said ROADS.sg. None sustained life-threatening injuries, the post added.

- Advertisement -

All affected passengers were on the bus that fell on its side, while the other bus was unoccupied by passengers.

Another SBS Transit bus captain who was not driving at the time of the accident was also injured and conveyed to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also took to Facebook on Sunday to confirm the accident.

- Advertisement -

“Upon SCDF’s arrival, a passenger bus was found lying on its side. Eight persons were inside the bus, while another nine were found outside the bus. The rear windscreen of the bus, which had shattered, served as an entry point for SCDF rescuers.

“The rescuers created an additional point of entry at the front of the bus by using an electrical saw to cut through the front windscreen. Once inside, rescue equipment were used to cut several poles off so as to create space for the casualties to be rescued safely,” said SCDF.

SCDF noted that eight people were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, four to National University Hospital and two to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

“Staff and management were on site to assist the SCDF in attending to the injured and were present at the hospital to provide further support,” said a Tower Transit representative.

“We apologise to all our passengers who were involved in this unfortunate accident and those who may have been inconvenienced by it. We have reached out to the injured passengers and are actively providing assistance.” /TISG

Read related: 13-year-old reverses van down a slope and into the drain at Telok Blangah

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg