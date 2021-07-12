Home News 2 buses collide at Bukit Batok interchange, one flips over, leaving 14...

2 buses collide at Bukit Batok interchange, one flips over, leaving 14 injured

Upon impact, one of the buses was pushed over a kerb and flipped over on its side. A total of 14 passengers were injured, of which five suffered more serious injuries, ROADS.sg reported.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A Tower Transit bus flipped over a two-metre high slope after colliding with another bus at the Bukit Batok Bus Interchange on Sunday afternoon (Jul 11).

Facebook page ROADS.sg shared the news on Sunday night, noting one bus was pulling into the interchange whereas the other bus was pulling out.

Photo: FB screengrab/

The buses, both operated by Tower Transit, were plying the feeder service route 945.

- Advertisement -

Upon impact, one of the buses was pushed over a kerb and flipped over on its side.

It was reported that three drivers and 15 commuters were involved in the accident.

A total of 14 passengers were injured, of which five suffered more serious injuries, said ROADS.sg. None sustained life-threatening injuries, the post added.

- Advertisement -

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

All affected passengers were on the bus that fell on its side, while the other bus was unoccupied by passengers.

Another SBS Transit bus captain who was not at the time of the accident was also injured and conveyed to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also took to Facebook on Sunday to confirm the accident.

- Advertisement -

“Upon SCDF’s arrival, a passenger bus was found lying on its side. Eight persons were inside the bus, while another nine were found outside the bus. The rear windscreen of the bus, which had shattered, served as an entry point for SCDF rescuers.

“The rescuers created an additional point of entry at the front of the bus by using an electrical saw to cut through the front windscreen. Once inside, rescue equipment were used to cut several poles off so as to create space for the casualties to be rescued safely,” said SCDF.

SCDF noted that eight people were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, four to National Hospital and two to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

“Staff and management were on site to assist the SCDF in attending to the injured and were present at the hospital to provide further support,” said a Tower Transit representative.

“We apologise to all our passengers who were involved in this unfortunate accident and those who may have been inconvenienced by it. We have reached out to the injured passengers and are actively providing assistance.” /TISG

Read related: 13-year-old reverses van down a slope and into the drain at Telok Blangah

13-year-old reverses van down a slope and into the drain at Telok Blangah

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

What are our politicians doing one year after GE 2020?

Singapore — The 2020 was held on Friday, Jul 10, to elect 93 members to the Parliament of Singapore across 31 constituencies. We take a quick look across the parties to see what they have been doing this...
View Post
Featured News

“Owner rejected your race”: SGH nurse allegedly denied flat rental for being Indian

The family owning the unit has reached out to TISG to clarify the matter: Hi, I'm the daughter of the owner of the flat mentioned in this article and wish to clarify the issue: My mother is in her 80's and communicates mainly...
View Post
Featured News

83-year-old sole breadwinner asks for financial help to support two elderly sisters as after a fall and fracture, she no longer works in McDonald’s

Singapore — An 83-year-old woman, who recently had a and fracture, appealed to netizens for financial help to pay off her rent and bills. In a Facebook post on popular page ‘Happy People Helping People Community’ (HPHP), on Wednesday (Jul 7),...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent