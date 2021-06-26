Home News In the Hood 13-year-old reverses van down a slope and into the drain at Telok...

13-year-old reverses van down a slope and into the drain at Telok Blangah

Here's why you never hand over your vehicle keys to kids.

Photo: Taken from Google maps

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A 13-year-old girl managed to enter a van, turn on the engine, accidentally hit reverse, and step on the accelerator, thus driving the vehicle down a slope and into a drain at Telok Blangah.

The happened on Wednesday afternoon (Jun 23) at the car park in front of Block 40 Telok Blangah Rise, according to Chinese newspaper Lianhe Wanbao.

Rania, 15, gave an account of the incident, noting the van belonged to her uncle. Her uncle had given her sister the keys to the van to grab something from it.

However, Rania’s sister handed over the keys to a 13-year-old girl who is a good friend of theirs.

- Advertisement -

The teen said that their friend somehow climbed into the van and switched on the engine.

Without having a clue how to operate a vehicle, the girl placed the gear into reverse and stepped on the accelerator by accident, propelling the van to move backward.

The vehicle reversed down the slope from the car park and into a drain. A metal railing above the drain managed to block the van, causing it to come to a halt.

Photos released by Wanbao showed the back of the van damaged from the impact.

- Advertisement -

As a result, two tow trucks were employed to extricate the van out of the drain.

“My friend told me that she fell backward and her glasses were knocked off. She couldn’t stop until the van hit the railing, and the rear of the van got stuck in the drain. She crawled out of the car by herself. No injuries,” said Rania.

Rania’s sister, the friend, and her family went to a nearby police station to record a statement after the accident.

The incident was also confirmed by Kumar, 40, who owned the van.

- Advertisement -

“They are all , so I can’t say anything. I received a notice from the Traffic Police at around 3 pm before I knew that there was an accident,” he added. /TISG

Read related: Driver loses control of Mercedes, crashes through barrier 6m above Clementi Road

Driver loses control of Mercedes, crashes through barrier 6m above Clementi Road

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

80-year-old cleaning lady at Geylang Bahru hawker centre says it is more troublesome to sort already-returned trays and cutlery

Singapore — After a humbling incident with an elderly cleaning lady at Geylang Bahru Block 69 , one netizen took to social media to recount the entire incident. In a Facebook post, one Mr Wong wrote that while having dinner with...
View Post
Featured News

“What about Karl Liew?” Netizens react to the dismissal of Parti Liyani’s bid for compensation from AGC

Singapore — Netizens have had mixed reactions to the High Court decision dismissal of Indonesian domestic worker Parti Liyani’s appeal for compensation from the Attorney-General’s Chambers. High Court Judge Chan Seng Onn said on Monday (Jun 21) that Ms Parti had not...
View Post
Featured News

Calvin Cheng quotes Lee Kuan Yew in Facebook post, addresses cleanliness in hawker centres

Singapore — Former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng quoted Singapore’s founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew on the topic of cleaning up after oneself. “Mine is a very matter-of-fact approach to the problem. If you can select a population and...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent