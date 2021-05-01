Driver loses control of Mercedes, crashes through barrier 6m above Clementi Road

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A woman on her way back from the florist lost control of the Mercedes she was driving and crashed through a barrier six metres above Clementi Road. She and her passengers were left hanging precariously over the edge.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, visited Corona Florist and Nursery in Clementi to buy flowers on Wednesday morning (Apr 28).

While driving away with her purchases, she lost control of her red Mercedes and crashed through a barrier on the edge of the nursery, located on a slope, reported the Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News.

The woman was able to stop the vehicle but found herself and her two passengers in a dangerous situation as the car hung over the edge of the road, which was about six metres above the four-lane Clementi Road.

Shin Min reported that workers from the shop rushed to assist the woman and passengers.

Four workers placed their weight on the back of the Mercedes to prevent it from tumbling over the edge of the road.

Eventually, the woman and her front passenger exited the vehicle before the passenger in the back seat escaped.

Shaken by the incident, the woman told Shin Min that she intends to send the car for an inspection as there might have been an issue with the brake system.

Part of the first lane of Clementi Road and the pavement beside it were cordoned off as a result of the incident.

The Mercedes was towed away at about 1 pm.

According to a police spokesman, no injuries were reported.

Investigations are ongoing./TISG

