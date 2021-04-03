Home News Mercedes-Benz crashes into car park lift at Buona Vista mall

Mercedes-Benz crashes into car park lift at Buona Vista mall

Driver taken to hospital with head injuries

Image:Google maps

Anna Maria Romero

Singapore—A black Mercedes-Benz crashed through the lift of the car park at Buona Vista at around noon last Friday (Mar 26), Lianhe Wanbao reported.

The 51-year-old driver of the vehicle was rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and then brought, still unconscious, to the National University Hospital. Unfortunately, he sustained injuries to his head during the mishap.

The incident occurred at around noon on Mar 26 at Viva Vista Shopping Mall, located at 3 South Buona Vista Road.

Upon crashing into the elevator doors at the carpark, the vehicle turned onto its side, trapping the driver in his seat.

According to the Chinese daily, the driver may have mistakenly stepped on the gas pedal as he was parking.

At the Viva Vista mall, people driving their cars need to park them inside a lift made for cars, since the mall’s parking system uses a mechanised process for parking.

Lianhe Wanbao said that the driver stopped his car in front of the lift and pressed the button. But while the lift was still on its way down from a higher floor, the car moved forward, crashed into the door and partially fell into the lift shaft.

The impact caused the car to turn sideways, which is the position it was in when the SCDF came

Officers from the SCDF then used a hydraulic lift to extricate the driver.

Lianhe Wanbao quotes a shop attendant from Viva Vista mall, a Mr Lin, as saying he had heard a loud booming noise at the time of the incident.

“I heard that when the Mercedes crashed into the elevator doors, the parking lot platform had yet to reach the bottom, causing the front of the Mercedes to fall approximately one floor down,” he said.

Police are investigating the incident. No updates have yet been given concerning the condition of the driver.

