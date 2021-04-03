PR caught with family, movers day after arrival in SG charged for breach of SHN

- Advertisement -

Singapore—A permanent resident was charged on Apr 1 with making a false declaration regarding his stay-home notice (SHN).

Forty-five-year-old Ko Kyung Ho arrived from South Korea on Nov 25, 2020, at Changi Airport.

Officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) caught him at home the next day with his wife and children even though he had declared upon his arrival that he would serve his stay-home notice alone or only with family members with the same travel history.

As a result of the breach, Ko was charged with two offences under the Infectious Diseases Act.

Ko, who lives at the Charleston condominium in Shanghai Road, near River Valley Road, was visited by enforcement officers on Nov 26.

There, they found Ko with his wife and two children, who did not have the same travel history as he did.

Moreover, there were also movers found at his condominium at that time, according to a statement from the ICA.

“On 26 November 2020, enforcement officers conducted checks at Ko Kyung Ho’s place of residence. There were three other household members who did not share the same travel history as him in the place of residence. In addition, there were nine house movers who were not members of his family or household moving items into his place of residence,” the ICA wrote.

Ko was to have served his SHN from Nov 25 to Dec 9 at a dedicated facility.

By staying at home and not isolating himself, he exposed his family and the movers to a possible Covid-19 infection.

Travellers to Singapore have been required since last year to serve their SHN due to the Covid pandemic.

When travellers from specific countries opt to serve their SHN outside of dedicated facilities, they are required to wear an electronic tracking device and stay only with family members who have the same travel history.

Koh’s case will be heard on Apr 22, with his bail set at S$10,000.

Under the Infectious Diseases Act, first-time offenders can receive a six-month jail sentence for each charge, as well as a S$10,000 fine. Repeat offenders may be required to serve a year in jail and pay a S$20,000 fine.

There are additional administrative actions from the ICA or the Ministry of Manpower imposed upon foreigners who are found guilty.

The ICA underlined in its statement the importance of submitting truthful and accurate information with regard to health, travel and stay-home notice-related declarations.

“Firm enforcement action will be taken against those found to have made false declarations,” the authority warned.

/TISG

