Man suspected of stealing underwear in Jalan Batu arrested

Another man found stealing underwear

Photo: Taken from unsplash.com/ Fahad Waseem/used for illustration purposes only

Hana O

Singapore – A man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in underwear theft, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) announced on Thursday (Apr 1).

On Feb 20 at about 6.20 am, the SPF received a report from a female victim who said her underwear which hung outside her residence along Jalan Batu, was missing.

The police identified the man through ground enquiries and the aid of police camera footage, reported channelnewsasia.com.

The man was arrested on Wednesday (Mar 31).

“The man is believed to be involved in other similar cases in the vicinity. More than 60 undergarments allegedly found in his possession were seized,” said the SPF.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty of theft, the man can be sentenced to up to three years imprisonment, fined or both.

Underwear theft is not uncommon, with two separate cases reported between Apr and May last year.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on Apr 2 for underwear theft from a home along Tampines Avenue 9. More than 2,500 pieces of women’s underwear were found in his possession and seized by the police.

On May 20, a 26-year-old man was arrested for stealing underwear from a residential unit along Pasir Ris Street 12.

Preliminary investigations on both instances revealed that the men were involved in other similar cases in their respective areas./TISG

Read related: Underwear fetish: Inside the mind of the man who flouted circuit breaker rules to steal lingerie

Underwear fetish: Inside the mind of the man who flouted circuit breaker rules to steal lingerie

