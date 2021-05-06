Home News In the Hood 'I hope your backside will grow worms,' says S'pore resident to person...

‘I hope your backside will grow worms,’ says S’pore resident to person stealing his plants

'Why people gotta steal plants?' moans another plant theft victim

Photo: Taken from Reddit Singapore

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
Singapore – Whether it’s a bicycle or grocery vouchers, theft is a serious matter. An incident involving potted plants getting stolen became a trending topic on Reddit because of the accompanying warning poster with the victim wishing the suspect would “grow worms on his backside.”

On Tuesday (May 4), Redditor u/Beetaibak posted the following photo of a note. “In America, they have gangs fighting over drugs. In Singapore, we have this,” read the caption.

Photo: Taken from Reddit Singapore

The sign reads, “To the person who kept stealing my potted plants.

“I hope your backside will grow worms and your hair will grow lice.

“I have CCTV, but I don’t want you to get into trouble with the police over small, petty crimes things like potted plants.

“Return my plants. And stop stealing my plants, or I’ll stomp you on YouTube and Facebook.”

With over 1,300 upvotes, the post had netizens talking. Another Redditor took the time to expound on the warning, taking into account a famous line from the movie Taken.

“I don’t know who you are. I don’t know what you want. If you are looking for ransom I can tell you I don’t have money, but what I do have are a very particular set of skills. Skills I have acquired over a very long career. Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you. If you let my potted plant go now that’ll be the end of it. I will not look for you, I will not pursue you, but if you don’t, I will look for you, I will find you and I will STOMP you.”

While the location is unknown, the message showed enough to indicate that it came from Singapore.

“The best thing is that the sign is laminated, so it’s planned to be stuck there for a long time,” wrote Redditor puncel.

Meanwhile, an individual, also a victim of stolen plants, questioned such behaviour. “Plants getting stolen from HDB (Housing and Development Board) corridors is no joke. I had several plants stolen too. It always puzzles me why people gotta steal plants,” said Redditor condemned02.

In Singapore, theft is punishable with up to three years jail, a fine, or both./TISG

Read related: Man posts about stolen bicycle used for work, gets a replacement from kind stranger

Tags: , , ,
