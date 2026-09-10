‘My boss turned nasty after I resigned!’: Worker seeks advice on dealing with difficult final weeks

SINGAPORE: After years of running his department largely on his own, one Singaporean worker finally decided he had had enough and handed in his resignation, but instead of making his departure easier, he claims his boss made his final days even more stressful.

On Tuesday (Sep 8), the worker took to Reddit’s r/singaporejobs to share his predicament, saying the company had implemented a “hiring freeze” shortly after he joined. With no extra manpower coming in, he ended up handling the department’s responsibilities largely by himself for years.

Throughout that period, he said his manager was “extremely hands-off” and offered little support.

The worker claimed his manager was clueless about the department’s processes and would blame him whenever something went wrong. To make matters worse, he said his “KPIs were never properly communicated”, and no appraisal was conducted during the review period.

He also found himself rather isolated compared with colleagues elsewhere in the company. While other departments had teams and were taken out for team meals by the manager, he said he was left to handle his department alone.

Eventually, the situation became too much, and he decided it was time to call it quits.

“Finally decided that it’s time to move on and informed manager of my resignation. He [started being] nasty. He got angry and started blaming me for not finding an additional person to join the department earlier and making things difficult now that I resign.”

“I was not in a position to make any hiring choices; we also went on a hiring freeze, and he only allowed front office departments to hire because they bring the money while all other departments downsized or maintained headcount.”

The worker added, “After receiving my resignation, he also dragged out my work processes that involves him, making me unable to be efficient.”

He also confessed that this whole situation has given him anxiety. “I’m not really sure how to cope, as I will be going from this job straight into my next since he isn’t allowing me to clear my leaves for rest days. Really unsure of what to do next since it’s not illegal for employers to deny leaves, but it’s really weighing on my mental health.”

‘Congrats on leaving a toxic workplace’

In the comments, many users criticised the manager for making the worker’s final days unnecessarily difficult. Several also urged him not to let his boss get under his skin or be drawn into any workplace drama.

“Just do your job and go home. If he doesn’t approve your leave, send an email to HR notifying them that his lack of approval means you will be en-cashing it,” one user wrote. “Don’t take him too seriously. You are already on your way out, and from the sound of it, there isn’t much of a bridge left.”

Another user also reminded him that he could still take medical leave if needed. “Once your resignation has been officially submitted with the correct notice, your final day is your final day. Your boss can approve or decline annual leave requests, but a valid MC is different. If need medical leave, including for mental health or anxiety, you can see a doctor and take the MC to rest before your next employment.”

A third user, meanwhile, cheered him on for finally moving on from the job. “Congrats on leaving a toxic workplace, and hopefully your next place will treat you better!”

In other news, a maid took to social media to vent after her employer allegedly asked her to pack her child’s tuition bag and prepare medicine just as she was about to leave the house on her day off.

In a post shared on the ‘Complaint Singapore’ Facebook group, the helper recounted how she was just about to grab her bag and head out the door for her rest day when her employer suddenly called her over to attend to her child.