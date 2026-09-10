From youth to yaturity: Netizens share the shifts they notice as they age

SINGAPORE: For many Singaporeans, growing up really comes with a lot of changes, especially with someone’s daily life routine. With this, a netizen curiously asked on Reddit about the changes people experienced and/or noticed when they turned older and matured, and this question sparked a very interesting discussion from people’s thoughts, opinions, and shared encounters.

In the post, the netizen realised that he/she had gotten older and matured in life when he/she now catches up on work even before work starts, and when he/she started to feel full easily from a meal. He/she also shared that his/her sleeping pattern changed, wherein it became difficult to stay up late after one in the morning.

“I value my time more when my social circle and family members are free; I send reels, videos to my friends, I start to doomscroll content about philosophy, I try to work out during my rest day, and I consumed fish oil and gut health supplements,” the netizen added to the list of the changes that he/she noticed.

Furthermore, he/she also realised that his/her parents are also getting older, and the time that he/she has to spend with them is becoming limited as the years go by.

Many netizens also shared their own experiences. For some, they became unwilling to sacrifice their boundaries, and they are no longer doing things just to fit in as they grow older. Solitude has now become comfortable for them.

“I’m a person who always puts up an effort to meet my friends regardless if they reciprocate or not, until I become that someone who protects my mental peace and boundaries. Now, I’m only meeting people who will also give back the same energy that I’m giving,” a netizen claimed.

Moreover, others are more confident in their decisions, regardless of what other people might think.

“You also no longer seek validation from others; you only compete within yourself and focus on being a better person every day,” a comment remarked.

Some netizens now prefer staying at home over the weekends and prioritise their health. Many shared that they want to keep up with their rest instead of bingeing a show or completing work. They also have less tolerance for disrespect as they now know their worth, and they are speaking up more for themselves.

“Stop trying to please others. Most importantly, I must be happy,” a comment concluded.

At the end of the day, this discussion thread highlights that for many Singaporeans, growing older is being more conscious about one’s life choices—whether it now protects their mental health, sets their personal boundaries, and has quality over quantity relationships. As people grow older, the goal is no longer to please everyone, but to be happy and true to oneself.