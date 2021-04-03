Jamus Lim says that Anchorvale residents “would even go as far as to use the stairs for fear of being trapped in a malfunctioning elevator”

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Dr Jamus Lim wrote in an Apr 1 (Thursday) Facebook post about lift breakdowns, which he said was a recurrent problem facing some Anchorvale residents.

Dr Lim had gone to 312A Anchorvale the previous night and heard about this problem, which apparently affects the entire cluster at Anchorvale Vista.

He wrote that the problem recurs so regularly that “Some residents would even go as far as to use the stairs if they had an important meeting to attend, for fear of being trapped in a malfunctioning elevator.”

The WP MP went on to explain that there are three lift shafts that had been incorporated into the design of the block, with only six housing units on every floor, which should have made the elevator lifts manageable.

“But we’ve repeatedly received complaints about how these cars would frequently go out of commission, even when maintenance was always performed on schedule,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Part of the problem is that the elevators really aren’t very old and still have 7 years before their end of useful life, Dr Lim determined upon checking. This would make replacing the lifts out of the question as it would cost too much.

“Somewhat like Tolstoy’s unhappy families, each block’s challenges are problematic in their own way,” the MP opined, before writing that the plan is to discuss the issue at length with the management of the town council in order to find “definitive and permanent” solutions for the issue. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to make progress on a long-standing frustration,” he added.

Dr Lim recently had a reunion of sorts with his fellow Team Sengkang MPs—Ms He Ting Ru, Ms Raeesah Khan, and Mr Louis Chua.

The four got together “to have a good catch up” over lunch, one of the first times they have been able to do so, since Ms He and Ms Khan have been on maternity leave, as they both had babies over the holidays.

Ms He, who leads the WP Sengkang GRC team, wrote that she and Ms Khan “are very grateful to Chua Kheng Wee 蔡庆威 and Jamus Lim and the rest of Team WP for covering us during our maternity leave. Thank you to everyone for holding the fort!” And posted a photo of the four of them on her Facebook account on April 1.

/TISG

Read also: Jamus Lim: Small business owners concerned that large Government-linked firms crowd them out

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg