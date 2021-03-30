Hawker injured in road accident ends up in ICU with $100K medical bill; family tries to crowdfund

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The family of a hawker who suffered multiple injuries in an accident – and went into a coma – has been crowdfunding to pay his medical bill.

Mr Lau Yoong Kee, 31, is a Malaysian who runs a mixed-rice stall in Singapore. On his way back to Malaysia on March 20, at around 10.16 pm, he was involved in an accident along Mandai Road that almost cost him his life.

A nine-day stay in the intensive care unit has left Mr Lau and his family with a S$110,698.13 – and rising- hospital bill at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH).

Mr Lau suffered numerous injuries as a result of the collision, including crushed lungs, blood clot in the brain, as well as fractures to his limbs, pelvis, nose and face.

Mr Lau’s sister, Ms Connie Lau, took to give.asia in order to raise S$300,000 for her brother’s medical expenses.

As of Monday (Mar 29), S$160,025 has been raised.

“It is unfortunate to say that we have underestimated the extent of the accident and may not be able to continue to afford the hefty bill at this rate.

“We seek your help for the payment of his medical expenses, and we would greatly appreciate it if you donated any amount of money – no matter how small, every cent makes a difference”, wrote Ms Lau.

Mr Lau was still in a coma, but in an update on Sunday (Mar 28), Ms Lau wrote: “Yesterday, he showed some signs of responsiveness. When we call his name, his hand will move slightly. Although the doctors are considering him halfway out of the critical stage, they are still worried about bacteria infection because there are too many areas of injuries on his body. So they still cannot advise how long more he needs in the ICU.

“We will hope for the best and keep everyone updated on his condition. Thank you so much once again”, she added.

