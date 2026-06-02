Employer says her helper even shouts back, ‘I already know! I have five years experience

In the world of domestic helper drama in Singapore, one employer’s Facebook cry for advice has sparked a passionate debate — and it’s not about chores or cooking. It’s about attitude.

A frustrated first-time employer shared in the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid/Domestic Helper Facebook group that her Filipino helper, who was hired to care for her baby, refuses to listen to instructions. And the shocker is that the helper just ignores her employer and even raises her voice back.

“She even told me in a loud voice, ‘I already know! I have five years of experience!’” the employer wrote.

‘5 years experience? So what?!’

What followed was a cascade of unfiltered opinions from group members.

One commenter was brutally direct: “I will send her back, packing. 5 years experience? So what!? Different homes, different styles. Still new, so bold to open her big mouth! This is why I will never hire any helper from this country.”

Others echoed similar sentiments — that experience elsewhere doesn’t mean a free pass to reject present house rules.

“Your house, your baby, your family, your rules. Her experience helps, but doesn’t mean it’s the same with what you want to be done in your house,” another wrote. “Every day is a school day.”

“I have 8 years experience. I never raise my voice to my ma’am…”

Interestingly, some domestic helpers voiced their thoughts about the matter and shared their own “experience” as well — and they weren’t impressed either.

“I have 8 years of experience in childcare, from taking care of newborns to toddlers,” wrote one seasoned helper. “Yet I never raise my voice to my ma’am… every family has their own way of raising a child,” she added.

Another helper with seven years abroad under her belt explained it more diplomatically: “Even with my experience, I still listen to what my employer and her parents want — as long as it’s good for the baby.”

But she also dropped a subtle reminder for employers: “If you hired someone with experience, you must know they have knowledge. Some parents, even if they hire someone experienced, still treat them like they’re going back to school.”

“All the experienced ones think they know better…”

One comment concluded the underlying tension: “All the experienced ones think they know better, so they can throw their weight around as though they are the bosses.”

And then came this sharp reminder: “Need to remind her who’s paying her salary.” fff