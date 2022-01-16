‘Gangster’ cyclists chase car 300m in Chinatown after getting honked at for road hogging

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A group of cyclists were caught on dashboard camera giving chase to a driver who honked at them for hogging the road.

“11 cyclists road bullying or road rage against cam car,” said Facebook page Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road on Friday (Jan 14), attaching video footage of the incident.

According to the post, the group blocked the traffic when they couldn’t decide what to eat for supper, resulting in getting honked at by the cam car.

The group became unhappy and chased the cam car down and purposefully blocked the driver’s path, threw a bicycle in the middle of the road and knocked on the car to challenge the driver, said Beh Chia Lor.

The incident is said to have happened along Keong Saik Road on Jan 9.

The video began with the cam car waiting to turn while the cyclists passed by in front.

The same group ended up blocking the turn into Keong Saik Road, resulting in the alleged honking.

As the vehicle made its way along Chinatown, the same group followed and eventually caught up, blocking the car’s path.

“Gangster behaviour by this group of cyclists that should not be tolerated in Singapore,” said Facebook page ROADS.sg, sharing the video.

Beh Chia Lor uploaded another video on Saturday (Jan 15), adding that the footage might have been the continuation of what happened.

The cyclists and surrounding shops looked the same as in the previous video.

“Driver is a PHV (private hire vehicle) driver and came down to angrily confront the group of 11 cyclists after their antics of chasing him down, blocking and hitting his car,” the post noted.

“It’s the continuation from that previous video,” a netizen commented. “They challenge driver cos they got huge numbers and thought can bully driver, driver really comes out challenge them, they lose out so take video upload to act innocent.”

“Good opportunity for LTA (Land Transport Authority) to impose road tax for cyclists who want to cycle on roads,” added another netizen, garnering over 110 likes.

Beginning Jan 1, 2022, cycling groups are limited to a maximum length of five bicycles due to space constraints on Singapore’s roads, said the Ministry of Transport after accepting the Active Mobility Advisory Panel’s fifth review of rules for road cyclists.

This means that up to five cyclists will be allowed if the group is riding single-file or up to 10 cyclists if riding two abreast.

Furthermore, different groups of cyclists are required to keep a safe distance of approximately two lamp posts or 30 metres between groups.

The composition fines for errant riders was also raised from S$75 to S$150. Cyclists may be charged in court for more serious cases, resulting in a fine of up to S$1,000, imprisonment for up to three months for the first offence, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$2,000, imprisonment for up six months, or both./TISG

