Hiker suffers injury in Clementi Forest on National Day, rescued by firefighters and carried out on stretcher for 2km

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A hiker was injured within Clementi Forest on National Day (Aug 9) and was later rescued by firefighters.

Four firefighters from Bukit Batok Fire Station and some paramedics had to carry the hiker on a stretcher for about two kilometres before hospital conveyance, reports noted.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed receiving a call for assistance on Monday at about 6 pm.

Details on the hiker’s age and gender were not revealed, except that the person suffered a leg injury while in the forest.

- Advertisement -

The firefighters and ambulance crew had to enter the forested area for about 900 metres to reach the injured individual.

“The firefighters then carried the casualty out of the forested area on a stretcher for about 2km,” said SCDF according to Today.

Another SCDF ambulance then picked up the injured person at King Albert Park before being conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the police for a statement.

- Advertisement -

Just about a week ago, on Tuesday (Aug 3), three women aged 35 to 47 were also rescued from the area after getting lost.

The police said they received a call for assistance at about 7:40 pm after the women lost their way in the 85ha secondary forest.

In response to Clementi Forest’s increased popularity among hikers and nature-loving Singaporeans, the National Parks Board (NParks) announced on Jul 31 that more recreational routes would be established in the area.

There will be a new recreational green network at Clementi Nature Corridor that will be progressively completed from 2023, said NParks.

- Advertisement -

There will also be a new two-kilometre Clementi Nature Trail curated to connect the Clementi Forest stream to a new nature park in the west of Ulu Pandan’s greenfield site. The project is also scheduled to be completed in 2023.

“With these new nature trails, Singaporeans will have even more opportunities to experience nature safely in our City in Nature, while minimising impact to the forest environment!” said NParks. /TISG

Read related: Sofia Cheung, ‘Daredevil’ influencer, falls to death while taking photo at waterfall

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg