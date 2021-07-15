International Asia Sofia Cheung, ‘Daredevil’ influencer, falls to death while taking photo at waterfall

Sofia Cheung, ‘Daredevil’ influencer, falls to death while taking photo at waterfall

She had been taking pictures later that day at the edge of the waterfall near Pineapple Mountain, which is famous for sunset , but suddenly lost her footing, resulting in a 16-foot fall into a pool below.

IG screengrab:hike.sofi

A 32-year-old influencer fell 16 feet to her death from the edge of a waterfall last Saturday (Jul 10). 

Ms Sofia Cheung had been taking a selfie with her friends at Tsing Dai stream near Yuen Long, Hong Kong when she accidentally fell.

The influencer, whom The US Sun called a “daredevil,” had enjoyed and regularly featured such outdoor activities as hiking and kayaking on her @sofi.hike Instagram account.

she wrote in her IG bio,

𝙻𝚒𝚏𝚎 𝚜𝚑𝚘𝚞𝚕𝚍 𝚋𝚎 𝚏𝚞𝚗 𝚗𝚘𝚝 𝚍𝚞𝚖𝚋.”

Ms Cheung had been known for going on dangerous climbs and posted of herself sitting on or hanging from high ledges.

Ironically, in her last post, which was put up on the day before she died, the influencer wrote,

𝙱𝚎𝚝𝚝𝚎𝚛 𝚍𝚊𝚢𝚜 𝚊𝚛𝚎 𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚒𝚗𝚐.

𝚃𝚑𝚎𝚢 𝚊𝚛𝚎 𝚌𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚎𝚍: 𝚂𝚊𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚍𝚊𝚢 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚂𝚞𝚗𝚍𝚊𝚢.”

On Jul 10, she set off at around 11 o’clock in the morning with three of her friends, for a day of relaxation at scenic park Ha Pak Lai, which is a popular spot for hikers.

She had been taking pictures later that day at the edge of the waterfall near Pineapple Mountain, which is famous for sunset photos, but suddenly lost her footing, resulting in a 16-foot fall into a pool below.

Her friends called for help from emergency services, and first responders rescued her from the pool and quickly brought her to the hospital.

However, Ms Cheung was pronounced dead on arrival.

Fans expressed their grief on her final Instagram post.

“I will gonna miss your chat everyday. I love you always❤️😘rest in peace my pretty sofi,” one wrote.

“Rip Sophie! I can’t believe last week I still chat with you,” wrote another.

/TISG

