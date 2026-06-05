‘Just resign as MP,’ Singaporeans online say as Koh Poh Koon returns to surgeon job

SINGAPORE: “So much for family time,” Singaporeans online are quipping as ruling party politician Koh Poh Koon announced his return to his job as a surgeon, mere days after he stepped down for political office, citing the need to spend more time with his family.

On May 22, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that Dr Koh would resign from his roles as Senior Minister of State for Health and Manpower due to family reasons.

Dr Koh subsequently posted a video explaining that he had been an absent husband, father and son since he entered politics in 2015, and that his family needs his attention in a way “that is not compatible with the demands of political office”.

Dr Koh, who is also the father of two daughters, will continue to serve as a Member of Parliament (MP) for Tampines GRC.

On Tuesday (2 June), however, Dr Koh said he is returning to his job as a surgeon. Thanking his former health ministry colleagues in a Facebook post, Dr Koh wrote:

“As I leave MOH and go back to healthcare as a surgeon, I hope our paths will cross again as we work to support the healthcare needs of Singaporeans.”

The 54-year-old told the national broadsheet, “I’ll want to return to doing some clinical work at some point, but I have not decided on when, where or how much at this moment.”

He added that he still wants to spend some time with his family for now.

The MP’s latest update has led some Singaporeans online to opine that he should just resign as MP.

One of the most detailed responses came from Facebook user Alex Lim, who argued that if Dr Koh genuinely wished to prioritise his family, he should consider stepping away from politics entirely.

“If Koh Poh Koon wants to spend more time with his family, then perhaps he should follow the example of Louis Ng and Teo Ser Luck by stepping away from politics and relinquishing his MP responsibilities,” he wrote.

Mr Lim claimed that many residents in Tampines Central had already felt Dr Koh was not sufficiently present on the ground during the previous term, even before family considerations were cited as a reason for stepping back from ministerial office.

“If ground engagement and municipal oversight were already seen as lacking, then why should residents have confidence that things will improve now while he balances greater family commitments?” he asked.

He also pointed out that Tampines GRC had effectively functioned with four MPs for extended periods following the departures of Cheng Li Hui and Heng Swee Keat, arguing that the constituency had continued operating without major disruption.

“Today, Tampines also has an additional elected MP through Tampines Changkat SMC. Given these circumstances, it is difficult to see why Koh Poh Koon’s departure would create any significant gap in representation.”

Mr Lim added: “Tampines residents deserve MPs who are fully present, accessible, and committed to serving the ground. Public service is not a ceremonial appointment or a part-time responsibility.

“If family understandably needs to take priority, then the responsible course of action may be to step aside and allow someone with the time, energy, and commitment to take over the role. Especially with Masagos going to be a full-time MP soon.”

Many other commenters echoed similar sentiments, questioning the consistency between Dr Koh’s stated reasons for leaving political office and his decision to return to surgery.

“Didn’t know being a surgeon + MP provides more time to be with family,” one commenter remarked.

Another asked: “Is surgeon salary better than senior minister of state?”

Several others probed the logic of the move, with one commenter questioning, “Family reasons? Now working as MP + Surgeon?” while another asked, “Got no time (to be an) SMS because family, but got time to be surgeon?”

One top comment on social media read, “For family reasons, would mean becoming more available at home… returning to being full-time surgeon & MP doesn’t seem to make any difference.”

Another commenter wrote: “Prata here and there, I thought he left his office holder role to spend time with family? Now, suddenly return as surgeon, which would take a considerable amount of time to function in that role too.”

Others questioned whether surgery was somehow less demanding than ministerial office, asking: “Surgeon not as stressful or time-consuming?”

Some commenters suggested that if family commitments were truly the priority, Dr Koh should step away from public office altogether.

“If cannot serve wholeheartedly, then might as well resign totally,” one netizen wrote.

Another added: “Just need to relinquish all public office (and allowances) and return to be a surgeon to put your family duties first. You cannot be half pregnant!”

A similar sentiment was expressed by another commenter who wrote: “Either in politics or in profession. You cannot have both!”

Some remarks also focused on the parliamentary allowance that Dr Koh continues to receive as an MP. He earns about $16,000 a month or close to $200,000 a year with an MP allowance alone.

“free mp allowance, no need do much, why not,” one commenter wrote.

Others revived a controversy from the beginning of Dr Koh’s political career, joking about his infamous remark about owning two cars.

“Does this job allow him and his wife to afford 2 cars?” one commenter asked.

Another quipped, “And the MP’s salary help with 2 cars instalments,” while one netizen joked, “He still need MP allowance for his third car.”

The comments referenced an infamous exchange during the 2013 Punggol East by-election that earned Dr Koh the enduring nickname of “two-car MP.”

At the time, the PAP fresh face was asked why he owns two cars. He responded, “Well, everybody has a car, we have two — my wife drives one, I drive one. We are both professionals; we need to travel.”

Many Singaporean professionals who also need cars to travel but cannot afford one, let alone two, expressed how out of touch Dr Koh’s views were with the majority of citizens.

At the time that he made the remarks, Dr Koh had just joined the PAP three weeks before he was fielded to contest the 2013 by-election. After losing the by-election to the Workers’ Party, Dr Koh joined Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s Ang Mo Kio GRC team in the 2015 General Election and cruised to a victory at the polls.