8 in 10 Singaporeans still travel despite financial concerns according to survey

SINGAPORE: About eight in 10 Singaporeans still plan to travel overseas this year despite 71% citing financial concerns as the biggest factor affecting their confidence to travel, the highest among surveyed travellers, according to Singapore Business Review, citing Klook’s Travel Pulse 2026 survey which gathered responses from travellers across Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam.

The survey found that Singaporeans are making their travel plans more affordable through deals and discounts (47%), booking earlier (46%), and choosing cheaper hotels.

Overcrowding was also found to have a significant or complete influence on travel decisions among nearly seven in 10 (66%) Singaporeans.

Japan remained Singaporeans’ top destination for the second consecutive year, as demand rose nearly 20% year-on-year (YoY). Tokyo and Osaka remained the most popular cities for them, with growing interest in Sapporo, Nagoya, Fukuoka, and Kyoto.

Bookings to mainland China doubled from a year ago, with Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, and Hangzhou emerging as the most visited cities, while Vietnam saw travel demand rise by more than 50%, led by Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, Sapa, Hanoi, and Ha Long City.

Notably, 42% of Singapore travellers now choose what they want to do before deciding where to go, while 57% prefer making bookings through travel platforms, relying on customer reviews to help them decide.

Klook Singapore general manager Sarah Wan said, “Singaporeans are travelling smarter, not less, whilst planning more intentionally, seeking better value, and choosing experiences that matter most.” / TISG

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