Singapore, Philippines look to deepen ties during President Marcos’ visit

PHILIPPINES / SINGAPORE: Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. arrived in Singapore on Tuesday for a two-day working visit focused on strengthening bilateral ties, expanding economic cooperation and preparing for closer regional collaboration as Singapore gets ready to assume the ASEAN chairmanship next year.

The visit demonstrates the close relationship between Singapore and the Philippines, with discussions expected to cover trade, investment, healthcare, environmental protection, as well as regional and global developments. Marcos also met with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during the trip.

Focus on trade, investments and regional cooperation

According to Malacañang, President Marcos and PM Wong are expected to discuss ways to deepen cooperation in key sectors, including trade and investment, health, environmental protection and broader regional issues, as reported by the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

The two leaders are also expected to reaffirm their commitment to ASEAN centrality and maintaining regional stability, as Singapore prepares to chair the regional bloc next year.

Seeking more Singapore investments

A key part of the President’s visit will be a private roundtable with Singaporean business leaders, organised by the Milken Institute at the Philippine Embassy.

The investment dialogue aims to encourage more Singapore-based businesses to invest in the Philippines, following the country’s recent upgrade to upper-middle-income economy status by the World Bank.

The visit comes shortly after Marcos’ official trip to Canada, where the Philippine government secured approximately US$2.5 billion (S$3.22 billion) in investment commitments.

Meanwhile, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos is scheduled to deliver a message at the Global Economic Cooperation East Summit. She is attending the event at the invitation of the Future Economic Cooperation Council, an India-based organisation that brings together government officials and business leaders to promote international economic collaboration.

Why this matters for Singapore

For Singapore, the visit shows its continued role as one of Southeast Asia’s leading investment and financial hubs. The discussions also come at an important time as Singapore prepares to chair ASEAN next year. With growing geopolitical and economic challenges facing the region, closer cooperation between ASEAN member states will be crucial in promoting regional stability, supply chain resilience and sustainable economic growth.

Strengthening Singapore-Philippines ties could also pave the way for increased business opportunities, greater cross-border investments and deeper collaboration on shared regional priorities.

The Singapore visit marks Marcos’ 45th overseas trip since taking office in 2022.

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