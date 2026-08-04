ICA: Expect very long traffic queues at Singapore’s land checkpoints over National Day holiday

SINGAPORE: Anyone planning a road trip across the Causeway this National Day long weekend should expect a test of patience. The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said very heavy traffic is expected at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from Aug 7 to 10.

The agency urged travellers to avoid peak periods, check traffic conditions before leaving home and allow more time for immigration clearance, ICA reported the advisory on Aug 3.

Record travel numbers point to another busy weekend

The warning follows an exceptionally busy travel period during the Hari Raya Haji and Vesak Day holidays, together with the June school break. Between May 26 and Jun 28, more than 18 million travellers crossed Singapore’s two land checkpoints.

On Jun 19 alone, over 598,000 people cleared immigration, setting a new single-day record and beating the previous high of nearly 589,000 recorded on Dec 19, 2025.

At the busiest times, some motorists waited up to three hours due to traffic congestion stretching as far as Malaysia.

ICA also said travellers should expect longer waits because security checks at all checkpoints have been tightened since Feb 28 due to the current global security situation, including developments in the Middle East.

Simple steps can help speed up the journey

ICA encouraged travellers to use QR codes generated through the MyICA mobile app instead of relying solely on passports where eligible.

The agency said its new immigration clearance system, including QR code clearance and facial recognition for motorcycle riders at selected lanes, has lifted departure processing capacity by more than 35 per cent during peak periods. This works out to about 7,600 more travellers passing through every hour compared with pre-COVID levels in 2019.

Motorists were also reminded to stay in their lanes, follow officers’ instructions and avoid queue cutting. Anyone caught jumping the queue will be made to turn around and rejoin from the back.

Traffic offences still draw firm action

ICA said it continues to enforce traffic rules at the checkpoints. During the recent holiday period, 52 motorists were caught for traffic offences or dangerous driving behaviour.

Enforcement included referrals to the Traffic Police for investigation and prosecution, directing drivers to rejoin the queue from the back and, in some cases, banning offenders from entering Singapore.

The agency also reminded travellers to ensure their passports have at least six months’ validity, submit the Singapore Arrival Card where required and avoid bringing prohibited or controlled items into the country.

Foreign drivers should also check that their Vehicle Entry Permit and related documents are valid before travelling.

From Nov 2, 2026, foreign-registered vehicles with unpaid traffic, parking or vehicle emissions fines committed in Singapore won’t be able to apply for or renew their Vehicle Entry Permit and will be refused entry until those fines are settled.

Heavy holiday traffic has become a common sight at Singapore’s land checkpoints, especially during festive breaks and school holidays. With travel demand reaching new highs, planning ahead and following checkpoint rules can save time for everyone. A little patience goes much further than trying to beat the queue.