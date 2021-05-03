Malaysian influencer Yang Bao Bei opens up about scams and suicide

- Advertisement -

Kuala Lumpur — These days it is common to hear of people resorting to suicide because they are unable to cope with the stresses of life. However, suicide is never the solution.

Malaysian YouTuber Yang Bao Bei attempted suicide on April 17 2021 and thankfully she survived. The influencer has since come forward to share about what led her to suicide and scamming people, as reported by Hype.my. She shared a YouTube video to explain what happened.

In the video, she started off by apologising to her family members, friends and the public.

She confessed the whole problem was due to her gambling addiction.

- Advertisement -

“In the past six months, I have done many bad things and lied a lot,” she admitted. Her draw to gambling started when she won a high return with a small investment. When she lost her savings, she turned to loan sharks and borrowed money from them to continue gambling.

Yang started to get desperate as her debt to the loan sharks grew. Unable to pay them back, Yang was affected badly when the loan sharks threatened her family, went to her house and ordered her to work for them. She then tried to sell branded bags on a YouTube channel to collect money. Her plan was to collect the deposits made and give them to the loan sharks to pay off her debt.

Scared by the large amount, Yang then decided that suicide was the only option to escape from her debt. At the end of the video, she apologised for making those decisions.

Malaysian YouTuber Yang Bao Bei aka Kalysta is reported to have tried to commit suicide on Saturday (April 17) sometime between 11 am and 12.30 pm.

Yang tried to jump from the fifth floor of a building in Puchong, reported Hype.my, quoting China Press. Eight firemen from the Serdang Fire and Rescue Station managed to arrive at the scene to rescue her.

It was reported that Yang bid her followers goodbye on her Telegram group saying, “Only death can atone for sins”, before her suicide attempt.

A week before, Yang complained that her ex had cheated on her while they were still dating. She posted on Instagram about being single and not needing to be in an unhealthy relationship./TISG

View her apology video here:

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg