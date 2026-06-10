// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, June 10, 2026
30 C
Singapore
type here...
Mosquito (Photo: Magnific (for illustration purposes only) )
Singapore News
1 min.Read

NEA reports increase in dengue cases, with eight active clusters across Singapore

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Dengue cases continued to rise last week, with 80 infections reported in the week ending June 6, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA). The figure marks an increase of 13 cases from the previous week.

As of June 8, there were eight active dengue clusters across Singapore. Four were classified as red alert clusters, indicating 10 or more reported cases.

The largest cluster, with 16 cases, was located around Jalan Bangau and Jalan Jarak. Other red alert clusters included a 15-case cluster at Neram Road and Nim Crescent, an 11-case cluster at Lilac Drive and Mimosa Road, and a 10-case cluster at Countryside Road and Lentor Avenue.

Peak dengue season 

With Singapore now in its peak dengue season, authorities are reminding residents to check their homes regularly for potential mosquito breeding spots.

With this, the NEA urges the members of the public to practice the Mozzie Wipeout B-L-O-C-K steps:

Break up hardened soil to prevent water from collecting
Lift and empty flowerpot plates
Overturn pails and wipe their rims dry
Change water in vases regularly
Keep roof gutters clear and place BTI insecticide where necessary

Moreover, residents must also allow NEA officers to do an inspection in their premises, and conduct spraying of insecticides for immediate removal of adult mosquitoes to stop dengue from spreading.

Residents living in dengue cluster areas are encouraged to take the actions

Spray insecticide in dark corners around the house
Apply insect repellent regularly, and
Wear long-sleeve tops and long pants to prevent mosquito bites

Zika and Chikungunya are two other mosquito-borne diseases. Thankfully, there are no Zika clusters or areas with likely Zika transmission, and there are currently no chikungunya clusters. The majority of chikungunya infections occurred in individuals with recent travel to Chikungunya-affected areas. 

Read more about NEA’s statement here

Indeed, the presence of Aedes mosquitoes in Singapore poses an ongoing risk of mosquito-borne diseases. It is important for everyone to stay alert and act now for everyone’s safety. Check your home and common areas often, follow the guidelines of the authorities, and see a doctor if you have a fever or other dengue symptoms.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Malaysia

Malaysians online say illegal parking touts remain a problem despite enforcement efforts

A long‑standing issue in Kuala Lumpur is the prevalence of illegal parking touts in popular areas. Government‑owned parking spaces are often taken over by groups who impose their own fees on motori...
Singapore News

Woman stole from supermarket 12 times before missing alcohol was spotted during stock check

A woman stole from a supermarket 12 times in just over a month, stealing a total of 20 bottles of wine worth $1,216. The crimes were captured on CCTV, and she was sentenced to four weeks in prison.

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Also Visit

Social Media

© The Independent Singapore

// //
Enable Notifications OK No thanks