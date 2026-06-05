‘You are so stupid!’: Maid shares text exchange with employer that left netizens shocked

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper has sparked a wave of reactions online after sharing a screenshot of a text conversation in which her employer called her “stupid” over a mix-up involving swimming gear.

The helper posted the exchange on Monday (Jun 1) in the Facebook group SINGAPORE TRANSFER (No Fees/SD), DIRECT HIRE & NEW HELPER, where it quickly attracted attention from both fellow helpers and employers.

In her post, the helper explained that she had worked in Singapore for 10 years and had always tried to remain patient despite challenges on the job. However, she said she felt she could no longer continue working under her current employer.

“I [have worked] for 10 years. I have more patience because I want to work in Singapore. Now I cannot stay longer anymore. She had eight maids before me. No one stayed. I hope one day I can find a good employer. I am only waiting to finish my contract,” she wrote.

According to the screenshot, the disagreement began when the employer could not find a new swimming cap and goggles that she had previously asked the helper to place in a swimming bag.

Employer: “I asked you to put new swimming cap and goggles in my bag for today? Where r they??”

Helper: “Is here i don’t know u need today mam”

Employer: “I told you to put into swimming bag both goggles and swimming cap. Today you pack my swimming things with old goggles and swimming cap! You r so STUPID !!”

Photo from SINGAPORE TRANSFER (No Fees/SD), DIRECT HIRE & NEW HELPER

“Employers must learn to grow up and talk clearly”

The post has since drawn more than 243 comments and 182 likes, with many readers expressing sympathy for the helper and criticising the employer’s choice of words.

One fellow helper shared that in her 21 years of working for the same family, she had never been spoken to in such a manner.

“In my 21 years with them, I have never been spoken to like that. Even Sir — if I did something he didn’t like, he would call me to sit down, and we would talk, but he spoke to me calmly and very softly.”

Another commenter, who identified herself as an employer, said, “It is very rude of an employer to speak that way. I am an employer myself—I don’t expect my helper to pack my things. Even my kids should pack their own things.”

Others questioned why the employer had not checked the swimming bag herself if the items were so important.

“Employers must learn to grow up and talk clearly,” one netizen wrote. “Unlike your daddy and mummy, your maid didn’t see you grow up and cannot read your mind. If your swimming is so important to you, why didn’t you check?”

Not everyone sided with the helper, however. One user said, “This is so one-sided. If your employer can be so angry, I bet this is not the first time you have made such a mistake. So please reflect on yourself.”

Another added, “Honestly, I get why the employer is angry. Because sometimes we need to repeat so many times, and also when helpers don’t understand, they just say, ‘Yes, madam,’ and then end up doing it wrongly or doing another method. It’s very frustrating because we hire a helper to lessen our load, be it physical or mental, but end up, we employers are actually more exhausted at the end.”/TISG

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