Chinese influencer falls to her death while filming social media post

- Advertisement -

Yet another social media influencer has died, this time it was a young woman who was uploading a post to Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

Twenty-three-year-old Xiao Qiumei, who was popular on the site, was a mother of two. She worked as a crane operator at Quzhou, in western China’s Zhejiang Province.

The videos that she uploaded on Douyin while on her job made her well known to many.

She was known as Xiaoqiumei on Douyin and had over 100,000 followers.

On the day of her death, Tuesday (Jul 20), she had been filming herself inside the cabin of a crane, speaking into a camera, when she slipped accidentally.

She plunged 160 feet to her death. Witnesses say she fell with her phone still in her hands.

- Advertisement -

Ms Xiao’s fall occurred at around 5.40 pm after most of her fellow workers had already gone home.

Her family confirmed that she had fallen to her death as she was coming home from a shift operating the crane at work.

According to their statement, she had missed a step and fell.

Ms Xiao’s remains have been cremated, and her funeral has already been held.

- Advertisement -

Her death comes very soon after the demise of a social media influencer in Hong Kong, Ms Sofia Cheung, who also plunged to her death.

Ms Cheung had been known for going on dangerous climbs and posted photos of herself sitting on or hanging from high ledges.

Earlier this month, on Jul 10, she had been taking pictures later in the afternoon at the edge of the waterfall near Pineapple Mountain, which is famous for sunset photos.

However, she suddenly lost her footing, resulting in a 16-foot fall into a pool below.

- Advertisement -

Her friends called for the help of the emergency services, and first responders rescued her from the pool and quickly brought her to the hospital.

However, Ms Cheung was pronounced dead on arrival. /TISG

Read also: Sofia Cheung, ‘Daredevil’ influencer, falls to death while taking photo at waterfall

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg