Yet another young Chinese influencer dies while posting on social media

Singapore — A young Chinese influencer, popularly known as Henan Meimei, tragically died on Saturday (Aug 21).

The 22-year-old woman is the third influencer to die in the past two months.

Henan Meimei, who regularly uploaded her adventures on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, had been travelling alone in her trailer through Tibet since May.

On Saturday, she was pulling her trailer along No 109 national highway, when, unfortunately, she lost control of the vehicle. The trailer then ran over her, causing her death, local traffic police are quoted saying in news reports.

She was live-streaming her activities to around 25,000 followers that day along the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

But she suddenly gave out a scream, and after a while, her feed went dark.

According to the police, the young woman’s body was discovered lifeless under the hand-pulled solar-powered trailer.

The vlogger, who hails from Xuchang, Henan province, left her hometown on May 1 to start her solo Tibet hike with her two dogs.

She wrote in her Douyin profile that she “preferred simple life.”

On Aug 21, around 7:44 am, Mei Mei, which means younger sister in Chinese, said she would push her trailer onto a road.

She could be heard off-camera saying, “Oh no, I’m in trouble”, and her camera shook violently and then was seen to flip several times.

An hour into her live-stream that day, the video ended.

One of her friends, also a hiker in Tibet, was quoted as saying “the accident happened near the Tongtian River, it was not a car accident and an autopsy is underway.”

The live-stream on the day of her death has since been taken down.

Two other Chinese influencers died last month.

On Jul 20, 23-year-old Xiao Qiumei, who was also popular on Douyin, and a mother of two, fell to her death.

She had worked as a crane operator at Quzhou, in western China’s Zhejiang Province.

Known as Xiaoqiumei on Douyin, she had over 100,000 followers.

On the day of her death, she had been filming herself inside the cabin of a crane, speaking into a camera, when she slipped accidentally.

She plunged 160 feet to her death, with witnesses saying she still had her phone in her hands as she fell.

Ms Xiao’s death came soon after the demise of a social media influencer in Hong Kong, Ms Sofia Cheung, who also plunged to her death.

Ms Cheung had been known for going on dangerous climbs and posted photos of herself sitting on or hanging from high ledges.

On Jul 10, she was taking pictures later in the afternoon at the edge of the waterfall near Pineapple Mountain, which is famous for sunset photos.

However, she suddenly lost her footing, resulting in a 16-foot fall into a pool below.

Her friends called for the help of the emergency services, and first responders rescued her from the pool and quickly brought her to the hospital.

However, Ms Cheung was pronounced dead on arrival. /TISG

