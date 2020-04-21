Woman slammed for referring to Covid-19 as the “apuneneh coronavirus”

- Advertisement -

People online have been circulating a screenshot of a comment by Twitter user Sharon Liew, in which she refers to Covid-19 as the “apuneneh coronavirus”.

The word is considered an insulting remark about Indian men.

Infamous for racist tweets about Malays and Indians, she has a slew of comments from people asking her to remove specific tweets because of their derogatory nature.

In one tweet on Friday (April 17) that appears to have been taken down, Ms Liew shared a CNA article about that day’s Covid-19 numbers and wrote: “You dont know how to behave later apuneneh coronavirus catch you.”

When asked to take her tweet down, Ms Liew responded with more offensive remarks, such as “I thought indian is oreadi very use to being target as they have sniper dot on forehead”, and “Is this same multi facial Sincapore as the one where Chinese parent use the word all the time”.

Ms Liew’s Twitter bio even had a racial comment: “i like sgag, TVB, sing k, go jb and when once in a whiles go bangkok with malay friend. but damn sian, she everywhere go must eat hala sia…”

Many people online have urged the authorities to investigate her for spreading racist remarks and sentiments.

In 2018, people online circulated a screenshot of a tweet by Ms Liew, in which she said she was sleepless with excitement over the late founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew’s birthday on Aug 9.

Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s birthday is on Sept 16, and it appears that Ms Liew had mistaken National Day – the day that commemorates Singapore’s independence from Malaysia – that falls on Aug 9 for the late elder statesman’s birthday.

Social media was abuzz with people sharing the tweet and laughing at Ms Liew’s “bimbo” moment, after Facebook user Audi Khalid had flagged the photo online. /TISG