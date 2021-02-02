Entertainment Celebrity Zhang Ziyi's drama tanking so badly, viewers can watch it in advance...

Zhang Ziyi’s drama tanking so badly, viewers can watch it in advance for SGD0.20

“I felt my brain cells dying when I tried to make sense of this drama," said one netizen

Zhang Ziyi stars in Monarch Industry. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Many people had high expectations when news of Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi starring in her first TV drama in her two-decade-long career made headlines. A number of people even believed that the series, titled Monarch Industry would be as popular as the Story of Yanxi Palace. 

Unfortunately, expectations fell flat and the show was hit with a series of bad reviews, ranging from its many plot roles to the laughable costumes that have been condemned for being “a disgrace to Chinese history”.

According to 8days.sg on January 31, the bad press has led ratings for the show to drop so much that video streaming platforms have reduced the fee to watch its episodes in advance.

Zhang Ziyi’s latest drama is doing badly. Picture: Instagram

- Advertisement -

Normally viewers have to pay three yuan (SGD0.60) to unlock an episode on such Chinese platforms but the fee has been reduced to one yuan (SGD0.20). Despite the low price, netizens remain unimpressed and have condemned the producers for resorting to quick fixes rather than admitting the flaws in the drama.

“I wouldn’t even bother watching it even if you release all the episodes right now for free,” one netizen fumed. “I felt my brain cells dying when I tried to make sense of this drama. That’s how bad it is,” said another.

Born on February 9, 1979, Zhang Ziyi is a Chinese actress and model. Her first major role was in The Road Home (1999). She later gained international recognition for her role in Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), which was nominated for 10 Academy Awards.

Zhang has also appeared in Rush Hour2 (2001), Hero (2002), and House of Flying Daggers (2004). Her most critically acclaimed works are Memoirs of a Geisha (2005), which earned her nominations for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama, the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role; and The Grandmaster (2013), for which she won 12 different Best Actress awards, becoming the only Chinese actress to receive the highest number of awards for a single film.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

US research on minimum wage and jobs: What do you think, WP?

Singapore — Some members of the online community, drawing attention to US research on a minimum wage and jobs, have called for a response from the Workers' Party. The party has been calling for a minimum wage for some years now, including...
View Post
Featured News

K.Shanmugam: Public trial unsuitable for teen who planned attack on 2 mosques

Singapore—A trial open to the public would not be appropriate in the case of the 16-year-old boy who planned an attack on Muslims, said Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam, because it carries the risk of deeper divisions along...
View Post
COVID 19

Ho Ching: Younger adults more likely to suffer reactions to Covid vaccine

Singapore—Madam Ho Ching, chief executive officer of Temasek Holdings and wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, took to Facebook on Friday (Jan 29) to explain the side effects and reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine, which seems to affect younger adults...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore