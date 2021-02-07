Rain may be making a comeback on TV after two years

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Two years have passed since K-pop idol Rain appeared in a TV series and it appears that he may be making a comeback soon.

It has been confirmed by a representative from the Sublime Artist Agency that the 38-year-old singer-actor is in talks to appear in a TV drama, with things looking “favourable”.

The TV show is called Ghost Doctor and is a mix of medical drama with ghosts, according to the Soompi news website on Friday (Feb 5). It is scheduled to air in the second half of this year (2021).

The producing director will be Boo Sung Chul, who is known for hit TV shows The Heirs and Jang Ok Jung, Living By Love.

Kim Eun Hee (Live Up To Your Name) will be writing the script.

When Rain, whose name is Jung Ji Hoon, confirms the job, it will be his first starring role in a TV series since 2019’s Welcome 2 Life. Throughout his career, Rain has acted in several TV series such as Full House in 2004, A Love To Kill in 2005 and My Lovely Girl in 2014.

Rain is a singer-songwriter, actor and music producer.

His musical career includes seven albums (six Korean, one Japanese), 28 singles and numerous concert tours around the world. He achieved breakthrough success with his third Korean album, It’s Raining (2004), which spawned the No 1 single of the same name. The album sold a million copies in Asia, and established Rain as an international star.

Rain made his acting debut in the 2003 drama Sang Doo! Let’s Go To School. His lead role in the pan-Asia hit drama Full House (2004) established his status as a Hallyu star. In 2008, Rain made his Hollywood debut in the film Speed Racer and starred in Ninja Assassin (2009), the latter of which made him the first Korean to win an MTV award.

Rain set up his own company twice, the first being J. Tune Entertainment in 2007, and the second being R.A.I.N. Company in 2015. /TISG

