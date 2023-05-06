Young girls seen dancing on MRT, Singaporean asks those bothered by it on social media “nobody looks disturbed, so what’s your problem?”

SINGAPORE: A video of young girls dancing in public transportation has been circulated on social media, entertaining some, and bothering others. The video served as a forum for people to share their opinion on such incidents. While some ridiculed the girls, others pointed out that the transportation vehicle was empty and that no one else was bothered by their actions.

An online user took to a Facebook group on Thursday (May 4) to share a video of two young girls recording themselves dancing on public transportation. “Play tik tok and dance inside MRT,” the caption read.

Many netizens responded to the video with their two cents on the matter. While some had a good laugh, others ridiculed and criticised the youth. However, others stepped up and questioned what the problem was, as the transportation vehicle was almost empty and there was barely anyone to be bothered.

“Disgusting,” one said, while to another, the sight was “crazy.”

However, many others thought otherwise. “I see nothing wrong,” said one. “Just let them be, such are the fun things teenagers do, don’t use your standards to judge another person’s actions,” said another.

“Why so kepo at Gen Z,” questioned a third. “Let them be more creative. Do they bother you or you (in your) youth (couldn’t) do same as them so you(‘re) jealous of them…”

“Train looks quite empty and nobody looks disturbed, so what’s your problem?” commented another.

Still, one saw it as a lack of self-respect, saying, “No respect to yourselves, you two young ladies.”

