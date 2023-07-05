“Poor social habits have caused Singapore to regress to a developing country” — Singaporeans call out passenger who propped feet up on bus

SINGAPORE: After yet another passenger was seen with her foot propped up on a bus, many netizens took to social media to call out her actions.

An online user took to Facebook on Monday (July 3) to share a photo of an elderly woman with her foot propped up on a bus chair. “This auntie put (her) leg on the chair when nobody (was) sitting (in the) next chair,” the post read. “Inconsiderate if (the) next person (who wanted) to sit got her smelly feet and no hygiene.”

According to the online user, the photo was taken on bus number 99 at around 8.45 in the morning. The post, shared on the Facebook group COMPLAINT SINGAPORE, got the attention of other netizens, who took to the post’s comments section to call out the passenger’s behaviour.

A few mentioned fines, with one arguing that with a S$300 fine, people would be scared to do such things.

Others called the passenger’s behaviour “sickening”, with one writing “, This type of old woman is really sickening. Thinking(it’s) her private bus…so inconsiderate.”

Another shared a similar incident, commenting, “If you take bus 140 (at) about 6.30pm, there is an old man with white long hair, he always puts both his legs on the seat opposite him and spread his legs so wide that he, one person, blocks four seats. He will also put his bag beside him even if the bus is crowded. Set an excellent good example of our pioneer generation.”

Another netizen went so far as to say, “Poor social habits have caused Singapore to regress to a developing country.”

